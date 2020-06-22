Local Fox host asks Korean band members to explain why ‘K-pop fans’ sabotaged Trump’s rally

An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa.

The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.

“A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets,” the anchor explained. “Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump’s rally and then not showing up?”

The band members seemed confused by the question.

“We were practicing, that’s all,” one performer explained.

Watch the exchange below from Fox 5.