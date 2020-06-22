Local Fox host asks Korean band members to explain why ‘K-pop fans’ sabotaged Trump’s rally
An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa.
The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.
“A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets,” the anchor explained. “Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump’s rally and then not showing up?”
The band members seemed confused by the question.
“We were practicing, that’s all,” one performer explained.
Watch the exchange below from Fox 5.
#Yeonjun: Trump? We don't care about him pic.twitter.com/7aJNUnWvrh
— Nana ⁷ (@soobinlovbot) June 22, 2020
2020 Election
Trump aides thought 60,000 people attending Tulsa rally was ‘worst-case scenario’: report
President Donald Trump's aides were shocked by the tiny attendance at his big comeback campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, and a new report claims that they never even imagined that they couldn't fill a 19,000-person arena.
Politico reports that Trump aides knew that many of the people who signed up to attend the rally were trolls who had no intention of ever showing up.
2020 Election
‘Knows he’s gonna lose big time’: Trump slammed for pivoting ‘hard to voter suppression’ in AM Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.
Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr's false claim voting by mail "absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud."
2020 Election
Tulsa made clear that Trump’s movement is weakened — but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s not still dangerous
Although Donald Trump's rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pitiful and poorly attended, Trump offered his followers a buffet of their favorite treats.