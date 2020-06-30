Longtime GOP congressman loses primary to Q-Anon conspiracy theorist — and suddenly Democrats have a chance to win: report

Voters in Western Colorado have sent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton to Congress in five straight elections. But his winning streak ended on Tuesday when he lost his GOP primary to Lauren Boebert.

The race was called by Business Insider and Forbes.

Diane Mitsch Bush won the Democratic Primary, the Associated Press reports.

“She doesn’t have the support of the party and her fundraising has trailed Tipton’s,” Colorado Public Radio reported last week. “Yet, as her campaign ad points out, she is pro-Trump and pro-gun. In fact, she owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, a restaurant known for servers who are armed and open carry.”

“The upstart candidate claims the true Trump mantle. And just as the president has been known to promote conspiracy theories, Boebert isn’t dismissive of QAnon, a conspiracy theory alleging a ‘deep state’ attack on Trump, and other allegations against Democratic politicians,” Colorado Public Radio explained. “On a Q-friendly web show, Boebert, based on what she heard about Q, said: ‘I hope that this is real.’”

While the race received little attention outside of Colorado, Boebert’s stances were the focus of what attention the race did receive.

“Down the ballot, in the 3rd Congressional District, Republican Rep. Scott R. Tipton is facing a primary challenge from gun rights activist Lauren Boebert, the owner of Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, Colo., where customers can order a ‘Guac 9’ burger or a ‘Turkey Ham Uzi Melt.’ She became the focus of local media attention when she defied coronavirus restrictions and tangled with city officials,” The Washington Post reported, in a preview of the race.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the state of the race following Tipton’s surprise defeat:

.@laurenboebert defeating @RepTipton in #CO03 makes him the 5th sitting US House representative to lose renomination in 2020. Tipton is also the 3rd GOP House candidate endorsed by @realDonaldTrump to lose in a primary election or convention this cycle https://t.co/KgNytZHIHq — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 1, 2020

The GOP just nominated a QAnon to be their nominee in #co03. This makes this seat winnable and a large Democratic turnout will also help win the Colorado Senate seat. Follow @RepDMB and donate. — DemocratNYC (@democrat_nyc) July 1, 2020

Boebert owns Shooters Grill, a BBQ restaurant where all staff openly carry guns. Its food service license was suspended after reopened it in defiance of state "stay at home" orders. #CO03 https://t.co/Oq2i1qi8Ci — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 1, 2020

The @dccc is wasting no time bashing @laurenboebert. DCCC chair @CheriBustos calls her an "extreme, QAnon caucus challenger." "Washington Republicans should immediately disavow Lauren Boebert and her extremist, dangerous conspiracy theories," Bustos adds. #CO03 #copolitics — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) July 1, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Lauren Boebert, who is currently leading Rep. Scott Tipton in #CO03, she's the founder of the open carry restaurant Shooters Grill in Rifle, CO and has shared coronavirus conspiracies on Facebook.https://t.co/KG15wqyCNp pic.twitter.com/rLP5VltaDK — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) July 1, 2020

The good news is, she has a solid Democratic opponent in former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush (@RepDMB). She was the nominee in 2018 and came close to beating Scott Tipton. With a dumpster fire like Boebert on the ballot for the GOP instead, this race could be competitive. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 1, 2020

No statewide Democrat carried #CO03 in 2018, but @SenhorRaposa found Republicans won the State House vote there by less than 1%. The Crystal Ball is moving it from Likely R to Leans R, as Rep. Scott Tipton (R) loses the primary to a QAnon challenger. https://t.co/mCrgekAFGj — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) July 1, 2020

A woman with a $13,000 COH just took down a House GOP incumbent. I guess, when Tucker Carlson was calling to primary elected incumbents, the people were listening…#CO03 https://t.co/nOSzUMY0Qm — Will | Long Island Patriot (@WorkingClassLI) July 1, 2020

I am legitimately livid over the results in #CO03 right now. Livid. How do you fall asleep at the wheel against a conspiracy theorist. This is by far the worst thing to happen to Republicans in a primary election so far this cycle. Awful. — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) July 1, 2020

#CO03 GOP is replacing an absentee 5-term incumbent that was dining out on corporate PAC checks for 10 years w/ a literal Q-Anon supporter whose platform is basically an AR-15 passed around w/ no social distancing. The Western Slope has a real decision to make & it's not close. https://t.co/cNkHB9dIXW — Richard Ahne (Chard) (안경재) (@richard_ahne) July 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the ratings change in #CO03. Cook has it as an R+6 and Tipton won it by 8% in 2018. It's usually rated Safe R or Likely R. But the Republican will now be a non-incumbent without a lot of money or name recognition. #cosen #copolitics — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) July 1, 2020

