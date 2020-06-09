Quantcast
Malcolm Nance predicts Trump will ‘tell us what’s good for us as African-Americans’ in a ‘black carnage speech’

Published

1 min ago

on

National security expert Malcolm Nance warned President Donald Trump will enflame tensions by delivering an address to the nation on race.

“Malcolm Nance, your reactions to the possibility of a race relations speech being delivered to this nation by Donald Trump?” MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked.

“If it wasn’t so terrible, it would be laughable,” Nance replied.

“I think we’re going to see the black carnage speech,” he predicted.

“And I think what you’re going to get is the most incredible whitesplaining that has happened since the Articles of Succession in the Civil War. Literally, he is going to tell us what’s good for us as African-Americans.”

“It’s going to be gasoline by the bucket loads on the fire,” he warned.

Watch:


