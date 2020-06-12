Quantcast
Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California and filming their reactions

Published

1 min ago

on

A 38-year-old man in California has been charged with poisoning at least eight homeless people and videotaping them as they suffered seizure-like symptoms, vomiting and difficulty breathing, authorities said Thursday.

Several of the victims ended up in the hospital in mid-May after ingesting food laced with oleoresin capsicum, “which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police,” the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“These human beings were preyed upon because they are vulnerable,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that it could be relived by their attacker over and over again.”

Authorities said William Robert Cable poisoned the victims in Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, and watched and filmed them as they writhed in pain.

Several of the victims were given beer to entice them to eat the poisoned food, they added.

Cable, who was arrested on May 22, faces up to 19 years in prison if convicted of the poisoning charges.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
Banking collapse promises to make the widespread financial misery caused by coronavirus even worse: Economist

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Millions of Americans suffered long-term financial pain because of the Great Recession and the crash of September 2008. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting additional pain on millions of Americans, and UC Berkeley law professor Frank Partnoy — in a sobering article for The Atlantic’s July/August 2020 issue — warns that another banking crisis is a strong possibility.

“After months of living with the coronavirus pandemic,” the 53-year-old Partnoy explains, “American citizens are well aware of the toll it has taken on the economy: broken supply chains, record unemployment, failing small businesses. All of these factors are serious and could mire the United States in a deep, prolonged recession. But there’s another threat to the economy too. It lurks on the balance sheets of the big banks, and it could be cataclysmic. Imagine if, in addition to all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, you woke up one morning to find that the financial sector had collapsed.”

John Bolton’s new book will allege Trump misconduct with other countries — not just Ukraine: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's long-delayed book will reportedly allege that President Donald Trump's corruption of American foreign policy went beyond his attempts to shake down the Ukrainian government for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Bolton's book will argue that there was "Trump misconduct with other countries" besides Ukraine, although the publication's source did not go into specifics about which countries are involved.

2020 Election

Trump-boosting network OANN teased a poll showing him winning in November — but it turned out to be a complete dud

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

One America News Network CEO Robert Herring teased a forthcoming poll on Wednesday, one that was supposed to please its viewership of passionate Donald Trump fans — which includes, of course, the president himself.

"Later today, [OANN] will be releasing a poll concerning the 2020 presidential race. It looks as though it will be in favor of [Trump]," Herring said in a tweet.

But when the network finally aired its segment on Thursday reporting on the poll, it proved to be a real dud.

Arieh Kovler, a political consultant, pointed out the segment on Twitter.

