Man faces charges for driving into at least a dozen protesters in Memphis
A man who was seen driving his truck into a group of protesters in Memphis is facing multiple charges.
Memphis Police told WREG that 56-year-old William Day was spotted on Saturday driving through the Overton Square intersection while it was being blocked by a group of protesters, who were demonstrating against alleged racial discrimination by a local business.
At least a dozen protesters were reportedly touched by the truck. There were no reports of injuries.
Day was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
Local Memphis reporter Rebecca Butcher shared video of the incident on Twitter.
Moments ago…protesters blocked a truck from traveling on Madison Ave. Someone on the street started throwing punches at the driver. Afterwards a security officer seemed to be advising the truck to back back up the street, which he did. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/EiESX56fAu
— Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) June 14, 2020
Activism
Man faces charges for driving into at least a dozen protesters in Memphis
A man who was seen driving his truck into a group of protesters in Memphis is facing multiple charges.
Memphis Police told WREG that 56-year-old William Day was spotted on Saturday driving through the Overton Square intersection while it was being blocked by a group of protesters, who were demonstrating against alleged racial discrimination by a local business.
At least a dozen protesters were reportedly touched by the truck. There were no reports of injuries.
2020 Election
Internet stunned by ‘complete psychopath’ Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she throws a ‘tantrum’ on CNN
Reaction to an appearance by one of Donald Trump's attorney's on CNN on Sunday morning was fast and furious on Twitter, with commenters stunned by her ranting about 'fake news" and badgering of CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources," Jenna Ellis -- who is attached to the president's re-election campaign -- attacked recent polling that shows the president losing in a match-up with probable opponent Joe Biden, trashed CNN and accused of the host of being an "activist."
2020 Election
CNN’s Tapper scorches Trump for wanting to keep names of Confederate ‘dead racist losers’ on military bases
In his closing comment on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, host Jake Tapper took aim at Donald Trump's desire to leave alone the names of military bases named after Confederate soldiers who took up arms against the US -- calling them "dead, racist losers."
Noting the president's battle with current military leaders over the past two weeks, Tapper noted that the president seems to have an affinity for those who committed treason against the country in the past.
"The president and his supporters have had plenty of nasty things to say about these men who served our country, no need to report them, you have access to Twitter," the CNN host began. "There is one group of generals the president is, however, standing firm with: dead, racist losers, the Confederate commanders. They want to begin a bipartisan conversation about renaming these ten bases but the president shut it down -- he wants to continue to honor them."