Man faces charges for driving into at least a dozen protesters in Memphis

A man who was seen driving his truck into a group of protesters in Memphis is facing multiple charges.

Memphis Police told WREG that 56-year-old William Day was spotted on Saturday driving through the Overton Square intersection while it was being blocked by a group of protesters, who were demonstrating against alleged racial discrimination by a local business.

At least a dozen protesters were reportedly touched by the truck. There were no reports of injuries.

Day was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Local Memphis reporter Rebecca Butcher shared video of the incident on Twitter.

Moments ago…protesters blocked a truck from traveling on Madison Ave. Someone on the street started throwing punches at the driver. Afterwards a security officer seemed to be advising the truck to back back up the street, which he did. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/EiESX56fAu — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) June 14, 2020