‘Martial law’ trends on Twitter as Trump deploys the military against the American people
On Monday, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s speech announcing he would deploy the military to control nationwide police brutality protests, “Martial Law” began trending on Twitter, with commenters expressing horror about the implications for the rule of law.
The same people who freaked out about having to wear masks are totally fine with curfews and martial law.
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 2, 2020
Pretty ironic that the NRA – who always talk about the need for armed citizens to fight a tyrannical government gave 30 million to the coward in chief who just declared martial law.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 2, 2020
We’ve been fighting a deadly disease for months with little to no assistance from this man and now in just a few days he’s ready to enact martial law because protestors are standing up against injustice.
— Fatima⁷ (@fatimafarha_) June 1, 2020
martial law was not on my bingo card for 2020 im pic.twitter.com/XF037KPyPB
— (@manywisps) June 1, 2020
I have to apologize to all the conspiracy theorists I called crazy cause they definitely said Trump was going to declare Martial Law before elections and here we are
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 1, 2020
Make no mistake, Trump would not initiate Martial Law to protect American citizens from dying from COVID-19, but he will do it now to stop people from exercising their First Amendment Rights. pic.twitter.com/OrnB377tUu
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020
Y’all telling us to “VOTE”—the election is 5 months away but martial law is tomorrow. So what’s plan B?
— (@telushk) June 2, 2020
trump just declared martial law while we face the highest unemployment rate since the great depression. have yall ever wondered what it was like to live during the french revolution and if so is this what you pictured because-
— abby | ACAB especially your dad (@abbyl0n) June 1, 2020
Donald Trump holding up a bible after threatening the American people with Martial Law is FASCISM.
— Ryan Knight (@ProudSocialist) June 1, 2020