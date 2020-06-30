Mary Trump’s tell-all book put on pause as New York judge blocks its release

President Donald Trump and his siblings fought to block a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the daughter of his late brother Fred Trump Jr. On Tuesday, a judge granted the Trumps’ attempt to block the book from being released. The judge agreed that the tell-all violates a non-disclosure agreement that Mary Trump signed after the settlement of Fred Trump Sr. estate.

It’s an early decision and a tentative win for the president and his siblings, who were being outed for the way that they fought over their father’s money leading up to his death.

Among other things in the book, Mary Trump fesses up to being the source of tax documents that the New York Times printed from the president, who has refused to turn over his financial documents. Ms. Trump also claims that the president was involved in “fraudulent” tax schemes and had scored more than $400 million in cash (in today’s dollars) from his father estate after he died. Trump has claimed that he made his fortune after his father gave him just $10 million.

The book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man was set to be released in August. This ruling merely puts a pause on the release until the case is ultimately decided.

An earlier case was dismissed by a judge, who suggested the Trump family take the suit to the state Supreme Court.

According to the Daily Beast, Robert Trump “took the advice, and submitted a new request for a Temporary Restraining Order in Robert Trump’s home turf of Dutchess County, in upstate New York.”

“Pending the hearing and determination of Petitioner Robert S. Trump’s within motion for a preliminary injunction, Mary L. Trump and Simon & Schuster, Inc., together with their respective members, officers, employees, servants, agents, attorneys, representatives and all other persons acting on behalf of or in concert with either or both of them, are hereby temporarily enjoined and restrained,” the jurist ordered according to the Beast. “From publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof including but not limited to the book entitled: ‘Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,’ in any medium containing descriptions or accounts of Mary L. Trump’s relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry.”