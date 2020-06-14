Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
Beijing (AFP) – Beijing carried out mass testing for the coronavirus on Sunday after a new outbreak in the city that prompted travel warnings across the country amid fears of a resurgence of the disease.The deadly contagion had been brought largely under control in China through strict lockdowns that were imposed early this year but have since been lifted.But a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market in the capital has sparked widespread alarm and raised the spectre of a return to painful restrictions.The National Health Commission (NHC) reported 57 new infections on Sunday, of which 3…
New Zealand protesters take knee outside US consulate
Wellington (AFP) - Thousands of people took the knee outside the US consulate in Auckland Sunday as New Zealanders demonstrated for a second week to support the Black Lives Matter movement and highlight local discrimination issues.As Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us" played in the background, the protesters chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Ain't no power like the power of the people, because the power of the people don't stop".In Wellington, more than 2,000 people marched on parliament after gathering in the city centre to hear speeches on racial bias within the police, New Zeala... (more…)
Thousands in Switzerland march against racism
Geneva (AFP) - Thousands of demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Switzerland on Saturday to denounce racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States.Despite rules in place banning gatherings of more than 300 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several cities saw huge crowds come out to join a growing global movement denouncing racism and disproportionate police violence against black and brown people.In the biggest demonstration, more than 10,000 people, most of them dressed in black, protested in Switzerland's largest city Zurich, ac... (more…)
Ancient Petra a ghost town as pandemic hits Jordan tourism
Petra (Jordan) (AFP) - For over two millennia the ancient city of Petra has towered majestically over the Jordanian desert. Today its famed rose-red temples hewn into the rockface lie empty and silent.As the novel coronavirus spread around the world, Jordanian authorities imposed a lockdown, and the last tourists left on March 16, a day before the Hashemite kingdom closed its borders."It's the first time I've seen this place so empty. Usually there are thousands of tourists," said Nayef Hilalat, 42, who has worked as a guardian at the ancient archaeological site for a decade. "Every year at th... (more…)