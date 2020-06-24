Matt Gaetz complains his history is ‘being erased’ by ‘people who are ashamed’ of the Confederacy
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively “erasing” the history of the United States.
“Roger Stone should be pardoned,” Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone’s prosecution. “I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today.”
After accusing Hillary Clinton of “colluding” with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
“As we sit here today, America’s cities are burning,” he complained. “Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America.”
“And we have the audacity to have a meeting about the rule of law,” the Florida Republican added, “on a case that’s already over, on an impeachment that’s already failed, when there is real work for this committee to do. It’s a joke.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Activism
Matt Gaetz complains his history is ‘being erased’ by ‘people who are ashamed’ of the Confederacy
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the march to remove Confederate and other racially insensitive statues was effectively "erasing" the history of the United States.
"Roger Stone should be pardoned," Gaetz said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Stone's prosecution. "I believe Roger Stone will be pardoned. And then this proceeding will look even more ridiculous than it does today."
After accusing Hillary Clinton of "colluding" with Russia, Gaetz turned his attention to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
"As we sit here today, America's cities are burning," he complained. "Our monuments are being desecrated. Our history is being presumably erased by people who are ashamed of the United States of America."
Activism
Indiana nurse loses job after rant slamming George Floyd and ‘Black privilege’ goes viral
A nurse in Indiana lost her job this week after posting a rant suggesting Black people have special privileges.
A video shared on Twitter on Tuesday identifies the woman as Kristy Ann Wilker, a trauma nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
"Black privilege is thinking you are deserved or entitled to something because of the color of your skin," the woman explains in the video. "They -- people, black people especially do get special scholarships. They are also shielded from a lot of scrutiny because of the color of their skin."
"I'm not a racist," she insists. "I would never treat any patient differently, I would never treat any human being differently. I think God loves everyone. I'm on the same page. However, I don't think that any race is above scrutiny, including black people."
Activism
Mike Huckabee: ‘Crazy people’ who want to remove statues of ‘white’ Jesus are ‘trying to erase history’
Ordained minister and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) complained on Tuesday that Black Lives Matter activists are trying to erase "history" by calling for the removal of statues depicting a "white" Jesus Christ.
During a discussion on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney was taken aback by a tweet from activist Shaun King, who argued: "The statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down."
Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down.
They are a form of white supremacy.