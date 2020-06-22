Matt Gaetz demanded people ‘support the police’ — and was buried in mockery for his past arrest

Tuesday, former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be released to the public. Advance copies have already been sent out and hardcopies have been shipped to hit porches. One tidbit of information included in the pages was that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did want to get rid of Vice President Mike Pence from the 2020 election ticket.

The conversation was being held around Christmas 2018 when Trump went to Iraq to visit the troops after he was criticized for never stopping to visit troops in war zones as his predecessor did.

"Trump also arose "early," although it was already afternoon Iraq time, and we spent a fair amount of time in his office chatting away because so few others were up yet. We ranged from what he would say to the Army and Marine troops at al-Asad and in the State of the Union address in January, to sending a New Year's greeting to Xi Jinping and whether Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize," Bolton recalled.