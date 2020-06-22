Matt Gaetz demanded people ‘support the police’ — and was buried in mockery for his past arrest
On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted a three-word demand for Americans:
Support the Police!
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 22, 2020
This did not sit well with commenters on social media, who were quick to remind Gaetz of his own personal run-in with the police when he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2008.
You can start by not making unnecessary work for them. pic.twitter.com/cOSqs3iG96
— WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) June 22, 2020
DUI’s are bad.
— ConservativeBlue (@ConservBlue2020) June 22, 2020
Support Police.
Cooperate during breathlyzer.
— RedneckRising (@RedneckResist) June 22, 2020
Just because you've spent several hours in the back of a squad car doesn't mean that you're the best spokesperson for law enforcement.
— 🆘TurnTexasBlue🆘 (@SuperDuperSJW) June 22, 2020
true, true pic.twitter.com/GzlYq4RHGZ
— Somewhat Well Attended Rally English Bob (@karpondulak) June 22, 2020
What he means is since he is a bona fide drunk, he alone and his activities alone of drunk driving will always make sure that cops have something to do! So DRINK UP, where are my keys! pic.twitter.com/hMvMA0UqgM
— HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL! RIGHT NOW! (@SKeithPryor) June 22, 2020
You certainly give them enough work. pic.twitter.com/PvhQNYkwh9
— pennyforyourthoughts 🇿🇼🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@back4moreFFS) June 22, 2020
Especially when stopping @mattgaetz for DUI
— keksmom1 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 🌊 (@keksmom) June 22, 2020
Matt has supported the system in thousands of dollars in DUI fines.
— JimJordansSinglet (@JimSinglet) June 22, 2020
Just not at DUI checkpoints right?
— Dave Lister (@DaveListerD) June 22, 2020
and they shall set a drunken Matt free
— Phil Lacio (@PhilLacio2) June 22, 2020
They like you. pic.twitter.com/CaNW7h3eNR
— Mr. D (@txquila1) June 22, 2020