Matt Gaetz demanded people ‘support the police’ — and was buried in mockery for his past arrest

1 min ago

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted a three-word demand for Americans:

This did not sit well with commenters on social media, who were quick to remind Gaetz of his own personal run-in with the police when he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2008.

Everyone who isn’t a ‘tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger’ risks termination under Trump: Conservative columnist

31 mins ago

June 22, 2020

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot warned that anyone who shows anything even slightly less than total fealty to President Donald Trump is at risk of losing their job in the administration.

The latest assault on the rule of law, Boot, warned, was Attorney General William Barr's move to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and lie that he was resigning.

Jared and Ivanka fought to boot Mike Pence to save GOP’s 2020 ticket from defeat: Ex-Trump official

46 mins ago

June 22, 2020

Tuesday, former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be released to the public. Advance copies have already been sent out and hardcopies have been shipped to hit porches. One tidbit of information included in the pages was that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did want to get rid of Vice President Mike Pence from the 2020 election ticket.

The conversation was being held around Christmas 2018 when Trump went to Iraq to visit the troops after he was criticized for never stopping to visit troops in war zones as his predecessor did.

"Trump also arose "early," although it was already afternoon Iraq time, and we spent a fair amount of time in his office chatting away because so few others were up yet. We ranged from what he would say to the Army and Marine troops at al-Asad and in the State of the Union address in January, to sending a New Year's greeting to Xi Jinping and whether Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize," Bolton recalled.

Trump wanted mayhem — but all he got was meh

53 mins ago

June 22, 2020

Don't even bother trying to resist the pleasures of Donald Trump's epic face-plant in Tulsa over the weekend. One of the oldest and purest forms of humor is laughing at a buffoon whose exaggerated sense of self-importance conflicts with the evidence provided by reality, a tradition that extends from Dogberry in Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" to the tone-deaf people who in "American Idol" auditions who believe they sound like Mariah Carey.

