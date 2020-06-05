Maxine Waters calls for Trump’s Cabinet initiate the 25th Amendment ‘before this would-be dictator takes us all down’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for Donald Trump to be removed from office on Friday.

“Is there one brave member of Trump’s cabinet who would move to initiate the 25th Amendment to remove him from office?” Waters asked on the president’s favorite social networking platform.

The 25th Amendment would allow Vice President Mike Pence to ascend to the presidency if a majority of Trump’s cabinet declares “the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Now is the time to save our country before this would-be dictator takes us all down!” Waters warned.