Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump hiring record by comparing him to Lincoln – even when officials are ‘dumb as a rock, whacko’
The White House is defending President Donald Trump’s hiring practices by comparing his record to the late President Abraham Lincoln – despite the President himself regularly maligning and defaming many of his own top officials once they exit.
“Why does the President keep hiring people who are ‘dumb as a rock,’ ‘overrated,’ ‘way over their heads,’ ‘whacko,’ and ‘incompetent’?” NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon.
“So the President makes hiring decisions based on the fact that he likes to have countervailing viewpoints,” McEnany, appearing to read a document from the podium, replied.
That’s false. Trump repeatedly has either fired, ordered the firing, or expressed his desire to fire administration officials and others who publicly or privately disagree with him.
“I spoke to him this morning about the hiring of John Bolton in particular and he said, ‘I like to counterbalance my own opinion with individuals that often-times have the very opposite opinion of my own.’ He likes the model of having a ‘team of rivals,’ like what we saw in President Lincoln’s administration,” McEnany declared, falsely.
“I’ve been a part of that, I often see rigorous debate, and the President uses his gut and makes the best decision as to how to move forward. So that’s what goes into his hiring practices and I think the team of rivals with President Lincoln worked quite well,” she said, smugly.
Not satisfied, Alexander pressed further.
“There’s obviously value in hiring a team of rivals, it’s worked well in the past, but then if you’re going to hire rivals why hire rivals who are ‘dumb as a rock,’ ‘overrated,’ ‘way over their heads,’ ‘wacko,’ and ‘incompetent’? How does that help the president?” he asked.
“Well sometimes the rivals prove those labels to be true and that’s particularly true in the case of John Bolton, who repeatedly praised the president, then turned. He’s been widely criticized by The New York Times for his book,” she said, though not admitting why he was criticized. “I think John Bolton has proven himself to have those labels as true.”
Watch:
[email protected]: “Why does the president keep hiring people who are dumb as a rock, overrated, way over their heads, whacko and incompetent?”@PressSec: “…he likes the model of having a Team of Rivals, like with what we saw in President Lincoln’s administration.” pic.twitter.com/BPKXqKukWY
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 19, 2020
Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston
On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.
According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.
As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.
Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq
‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney
Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."
White House announces July 4 ‘Salute to America’ featuring Trump speech on ‘heritage’ and ‘military demonstrations’
One day after the Trump re-election campaign was caught using a Nazi symbol and white supremacist signals in its advertising and social media communications the White House has announced President Donald Trump will deliver a July 4 nationwide address on "heritage," a key code word among white supremacists and white nationalists.
Confederate supporters insist the flag of the side that fought against the United States, loosing the Civil War, is about "heritage, not hate."
The Independence Day celebration will be called a "Salute to America," and will feature military flyovers and demonstrations.