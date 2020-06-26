Quantcast
Megachurch that hosted Trump warned of ‘consumer fraud’ investigation over claim it could wipe-out 99% of coronavirus

Published

9 mins ago

on

The Phoenix megachurch that hosted President Trump this week has received a cease-and-desist letter from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, calling to stop making fraudulent claims about a product they say can wipe out the coronavirus from the air.

As the Phoenix New Times points out, Dream City Church leaders Luke Barnett and Brendon Zastrow claimed that an air system made by Clean Air EXP could clear their 3,000-seat auditorium of the coronavirus.

“So when you come into our auditorium, 99 percent of COVID is gone,” Barnett said in the video that was shared before Trump’s June 23 visit. “So you can know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected.”

In his letter, Brnovich said Clean Air EXP “has advertised and continues to advertise” that it can “neutralize COVID-19,” yet his office “is aware of no scientific research or public health authority certifying any kind of treatment product as a means of preventing COVID-19 infections.”

At the time of the pastors’ claims, Clean Air EXP had a section on its website saying its “COVID-19 Report” proved through “product testing” that would get rid of “99 percent” of the coronavirus. But the New Times reports that the company “had not tested the system on the novel coronavirus.”

“Businesses cannot mislead consumers with their advertising, especially when it comes to health issues as serious as COVID-19,” Brnovich’s statement read. “We will not tolerate companies that attempt to deceive or exploit the public during this public health crisis.”

Clean Air EXP’s CEO Tim Bender told the New Times that the pastors’ comments had created “confusion” about the company’s product, but didn’t offer any further details.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Pence urges Americans four times to ‘pray’ – but not once to wear a mask

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.

But the Vice President also urged Americans to "pray," four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.

"I just encourage every American to continue to pray," the Vice President said. "Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God's grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land."

2020 Election

‘Saying the quiet part out loud’: Trump criticized for suggesting $5 billion weapons contract awarded to boost 2020 chances in Wisconsin

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

"There is nothing normal about the commander-in-chief publicly admitting that the government contracting process was corrupted by political considerations."

Several shipbuilding companies may have grounds to file formal complaints with the U.S. Navy and the Government Accountability Office after President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested a multi-billion dollar weapons contract was awarded to a Wisconsin company because of its status location in a key 2020 battleground state.

