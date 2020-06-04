Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd
Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, paid tribute Thursday to George Floyd as protests over his death in police custody sweep the nation, and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered,” Markle, who is biracial, said in a videotaped message to new graduates from her alma mater in Los Angeles, Immaculate Heart High School.
Floyd’s videotaped death on May 25 in Minneapolis — a policeman knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes — has touched off the most serious civil unrest in America since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968.
Markle, whose father is white and mother is black, stated the names of other African Americans killed by police, such as Breonna Taylor, a medical worker shot in her apartment in March in Louisville, Kentucky, and Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy shot while playing with a toy gun in 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Their lives mattered, 38-year-old Markle said, “and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”
Markle and the prince now live in Malibu. In the videotape she recalls rioting that broke out in Los Angeles in 1992 after four white policemen were acquitted of charges of brutality in the beating of black motorist Rodney King. The unrest spread nationwide and left 59 people dead.
“I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings,” said Markle.
Markle suffered from racist attacks in Britain while she and the prince were still active members of the British royal family. They announced they were pulling back from this role in January and officially resigned in April. They first moved to Canada before settling in California.
A BBC radio presenter was fired in May of last year for posting a tweet that showed an image of the couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes, following the birth of their son, Archie. The caption read, “Royal Baby leaves hospital.”
Breaking Banner
GOP senator derails Lindsey Graham’s Obamagate hearing with profanity-laced rant on ‘grandstanding’
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) blasted senators on the Judiciary Committee on Thursday for what he said was "grandstanding for the cameras" at a hearing to review former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
“It’s bullshit the way people grandstand for cameras in here," Sasse told the committee. "The reality is if we didn’t have cameras in this room, the discussion would be different. The Senate doesn’t work. It doesn’t diffuse the partisan tensions that are leading the country toward dissolution.”
"Ninety percent of our committees are about people trolling for soundbites," the senator added. "That's what actually happens. Some of us have other work to do. People can troll for soundbites whenever they want."
Breaking Banner
Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery stood over his body and uttered racial slur: report
According to a new report from CBS News, the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery allegedly stood over his body and uttered a racial epithet.
"Agent Richard Dial testified that the driver of the second pickup truck, Roddie Bryan, said Travis McMichael then stood over Arbery's body and said a racial epithet before police arrived," CBS News reports.
"The evidence was presented to support murder charges against McMichael and his father as well as Bryan. It also could factor into a federal investigation into whether hate crime charges are warranted."
Breaking Banner
Bishop who criticized Trump gets blocked from accessing her church — thanks to new White House border wall
Bishop Mariann Budde, who earlier this week criticized President Donald Trump for using the St. John's Church as a photo-op location without asking permission, was unable to access her church this week to hold a planned vigil.
Mother Jones reports that Budde had wanted to use the church to hold a vigil in solidarity with protesters on Wednesday, but was prevented from doing so thanks to the new wall being constructed around the perimeter of the White House complex that includes St. John's Church.