Meghan McCain fact-checked by neighbor after claiming her neighborhood ‘is eviscerated and looks like a war zone’

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter Tuesday to say that her neighborhood in Manhattan was “eviscerated” by protesters and “looks like a war zone.”

The problem, however, is that McCain’s neighbors don’t agree.

“Full Frontal” chief writer Kristen Bartlett lives in McCain’s same building and fact-checked the TV host, saying that she just went outside and everything looked “fine.”

McCain spoke out against NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protest kneeling during the “National Anthem.” She argued it was disrespecting the flag and America, only to be shouted down by her Black colleague, Sunny Hostin, who explained that it has nothing to do with the flag or the anthem.

“Think about the Milwaukee Bucks player, Sterling Brown, who was tased for doing nothing by the police,” she added. “This country terrorizes African-American men at a bigger rate than white men. If I want to kneel because I don’t think America is as great as she can be, I don’t think America has lived up to the promise of the flag, that means I am just as American as you are when you stand in homage to your parents’ service.”


