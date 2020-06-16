Melania selected Pence as VP over fears other contenders would try and replace Trump: author

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, Mary Jordan, the author of “The Art of Her Deal” about Melania Trump, said that the future first lady selected Mike Pence to be his running mate out of fear that two other leading contenders for the job would try and overshadow — and then replace — the resident eventually.

Speaking with “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, Jordan said that Melania spent two days with Pence and his family before making her recommendation.

Stating that Pence was competing with former GOP lawmaker Newt Gingrich and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Jordan related that the President’s wife told him, “You know, I think Pence is your guy because he’ll be content to be number two and the other two will be gunning for your job.”