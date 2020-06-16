Quantcast
Connect with us

Melania selected Pence as VP over fears other contenders would try and replace Trump: author

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, Mary Jordan, the author of “The Art of Her Deal” about Melania Trump, said that the future first lady selected Mike Pence to be his running mate out of fear that two other leading contenders for the job would try and overshadow — and then replace — the resident eventually.

Speaking with “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota, Jordan said that Melania spent two days with Pence and his family before making her recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Pence was competing with former GOP lawmaker Newt Gingrich and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Jordan related that the President’s wife told him, “You know, I think Pence is your guy because he’ll be content to be number two and the other two will be gunning for your job.”

 

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

BUSTED: Four congressmen cashed in on the half-trillion-dollar loan program they helped create

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, at least four members of Congress and their families cashed in on the multi-billion small business loan program set up to support companies hammered by the shut down during the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the report notes, they might not be the only ones.

According to the Politico report, "It’s a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have acknowledged close ties to companies that have received loans from the program — businesses that are either run by their families or employ their spouse as a senior executive."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Time to cut weapons of war’: Congresswoman unveils proposal to slash Pentagon by up to $350 billion—nearly in half

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

"Redundant nuclear weapons, off-books spending accounts, and endless wars in the Middle East don't keep us safe."

Demanding that Congress "prioritize our safety and our future, not more war," Rep. Barbara Lee on Monday unveiled a resolution proposing up to $350 billion in cuts to the Pentagon budget by closing U.S. military bases overseas, ending ongoing conflicts, scrapping weapons programs, and eliminating President Donald Trump's Space Force.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why some 2016 Trump supporters are abandoning the president

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why Joe Biden had a much easier line of attack against President Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

A new ad from the Democratic National Committee attacks Trump's record in the White House, and the "Morning Joe" host said that exposed the distance between the "tough" guy he campaigned as and the "bad president" he had actually been.

"Let's strip this down to its bare essence, which I tell people when they come to me saying they want to run," Scarborough said. "I say, what's your bumper sticker? The bumper sticker here is, Trump is a bad president. Whereas in 2016, the bumper sticker from Hillary Clinton was Trump is a bad guy. People in 2016 said yeah, he's a bad guy, [but] maybe we need a bad guy. In fact, the 2020 Trump campaign ad is, Trump is a bad guy, maybe we need a bad guy right now."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image