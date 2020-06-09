Quantcast
Men in KKK hoods flying Trump banner attempt to march at Black Lives Matter event in Nevada

4 mins ago

At least two people were spotted wearing Ku Klux Klan garb at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Fallon, Nevada.

KRNV’s Miles Buergin shared video of the incident, which appears to have occurred during protests on Monday.

The video shows two people dressed in white hoods as they come in contact with protesters. At least one of the two men can be seen holding a sign that appears to promote President Donald Trump.

An officer can been seen speaking with the men before he follows them away to the jeers of protesters.

WATCH:At the BLM protest in Fallon, two unidentified protesters dressed in white hats, similar to the Klu Klux Klan, showed up after demonstrators on both sides were dispersing. Both walked away from the demonstration but were followed by Fallon police.

