Michigan Trump supporters encourage GOP voters to burn their own absentee ballots at ‘Recall & Revolution’ event

Politicians in Michigan are gearing up to hold a protest in Grand Rapids this Friday where they plan to burn their absentee ballot applications, WZZM13 reports.

The protest is in response to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who sent absentee ballot applications to all Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections in an effort to get people to vote despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lighting the bonfire where the ballots are to burned is Karl Manke, a Michigan barber who defied the state’s lockdown orders in response to the pandemic. Attendees of the protest were asked to bring “unsolicited, absentee ballot applications to be incinerated, under protest.”

Protest organizers call the event “The Recall & Revolution” and will also pass around a recall petition for Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Kent County Commissioner Tom Antor and recent candidate for Grand Rapids City Commission, Michael Farage, are listed as contacts for the event, according to WZZM.

Read the full report over at WZZM13.