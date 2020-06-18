Mike Pompeo calls John Bolton a ‘traitor’ for writing book on Trump that ‘damaged America’

America’s Secretary of State referred to a former colleague as a “traitor” on Thusday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he had not read the forthcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, but offered his criticism of the author regardless.

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo claimed, without listing any specific examples.

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo argued. “To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world.”