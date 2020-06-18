Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pompeo calls John Bolton a ‘traitor’ for writing book on Trump that ‘damaged America’

Published

1 min ago

on

America’s Secretary of State referred to a former colleague as a “traitor” on Thusday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he had not read the forthcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, but offered his criticism of the author regardless.

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo claimed, without listing any specific examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo argued. “To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci just revealed he’s ready to stand up to Trump if needed

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and the most trusted figure leading the American response to the coronavirus pandemic, said in an interview with McClatchy on Thursday that he’s willing to stand up to the Trump administration, if necessary.

I have previously been mildly critical of Fauci for playing an often-compliant role on the White House’s coronavirus task force. Though his views on the seriousness of the outbreak have frequently been at odds with President Donald Trump and the rest of the administration’s messaging, he has repeatedly held his tongue and refrained from expressing urgent criticisms. These omissions have been worrying as Trump had continuously misled the country on critical matters, likely at great cost.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Sean Hannity for telling viewers police are ‘under attack’

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity warned his viewers that police officers in America are "under attack," saying, "it is unfair, it is sick, and it is twisted."

Hannity's comments did not sit well with former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who scorned Hannity's "fake war on cops."

Walsh added that it was because of his respect for police that "I want bad cops off the streets."

Such bullshit. Hannity’s fake war on cops. I’m more pro-cop than Hannity. It’s BECAUSE I’m pro-cop, that I want cops held accountable, and I want bad cops off the streets. Rayshard Brooks should not have been shot. I’m pro-cop and I’m demanding cops step up and clean their house. https://t.co/U4fq66LXAS

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Austin police chief to keep his job — despite city council members calling for a change in leadership

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley will stay in his position, a city spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday.

“I have had very pointed conversations with Chief Manley over the last several weeks,” City Manager Spencer Cronk also said in the email. “He has assured me he is sincerely committed to making the reforms necessary.”

Local activists have called for Manley to be fired, but the police chief cannot be fired, per state law. Instead, he can only be demoted to the position he held before chief, and the only person who has the power to do that is Cronk.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image