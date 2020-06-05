Minneapolis City Council taking first steps to ‘dismantle’ police department
“We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response,” said council member Jeremiah Ellison. “It’s really past due.”
Aiming to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department, city councilors on Friday will vote on imposing a temporary restraining order for the city’s police department in response to the killing of George Floyd last month, and plan to set a timeline for the state’s investigation into racial discrimination by the police over the past decade.
The restraining order would be the first step in replacing the department with “with a transformative new model of public safety,” said City Council President Lisa Bender on Thursday.
Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k
— Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020
“We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response,” added City Council member Jeremiah Ellison.
We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.
And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together.
We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.
It’s really past due. https://t.co/7WIxUL6W79
— Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) June 4, 2020
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights worked with elected officials this week to develop the order, which, if passed, would allow the city to make “immediate changes to the police department that may include increased accountability and shifts in use of force policies,” according to the Huffington Post.
Bender told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the state’s investigation could result in “Minneapolis police eventually entering a receivership that restructures the department.”
A restructuring could include redirecting funding to community-based safety programs and create a “public safety department” to replace the traditional police department. Bender told the Star-Tribune that social workers and medical professionals may begin responding to many calls now handled by armed police officers.
After council members vote at a public meeting Friday, a judge would need to approve the restraining order at a hearing expected to take place next week.
The order, along with a civil rights charge filed by the state human rights department this week, comes amid a nationwide uprising over Floyd’s killing by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers who failed to intervene in Chauvin’s attack.
The Minneapolis school board also acted swiftly to respond to Floyd’s killing, voting unanimously on Tuesday to terminate a $1.1 million yearly contract with the police, under which schools employed armed “school resource officers.”
Significantly remaking a city police department is not unprecedented. Camden, New Jersey disbanded its police force in 2012 and remade the department by implementing far-reaching reforms, adopting an extensive use-of-force policy which emphasizes deescalation. The city has seen a steep decline in crime since 2012.
“This can be done,” tweeted Adam Forman, a policy officer for the city of New York.
This can be done!
Camden, New Jersey completely disbanded & reconstituted its police force.
Reduced staffing & cut budget by 25%.
New organization works closely w/ community groups, churches, social services, & hospitals to *divert residents away* from criminal justice system. pic.twitter.com/9Glep8W6lL
— Adam Forman (@LeoniaBatlan) June 4, 2020
Bender emphasized that “comfortable white people” in Minneapolis must fully commit to remaking its police department as a means of securing racial justice in the city.
If you are a comfortable white person asking to dismantle the police I invite you to reflect: are you willing to stick with it? Will you be calling in three months to ask about garage break-ins? Are you willing to dismantle white supremacy in all systems, including a new system?
— Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 3, 2020
“Are you willing to dismantle white supremacy in all systems, including a new system?” Bender asked residents on Twitter.
Breaking Banner
White House decided to violate social distancing guidelines for journalists because it ‘looks better’: reporters
President Donald Trump held a press briefing in the White House Rose Garden on Friday — and according to an official statement from the White House Correspondents Association, the event was inconsistent with the administration’s own social distancing guidelines.
WHCA President Jonathan Karl explained: “Today, the White House press office positioned seating for the president’s Rose Garden’ ‘news conference’ in a way that violated the federal government’s guidelines on social distancing and needlessly put reporters’ health at risk.”
WHCA statement on today’s press conference—at which Trump took no questions—where seats were initially placed far apart but were moved closer together before the event started. The press office told WHCA that decision was made because "it looks better.” pic.twitter.com/KEXbHxfLh5
Breaking Banner
Trump supporters desperately grasp at a new ‘gotcha’ to discredit a national social justice uprising
Unable to defend the extrajudicial killing of black people by the police or the viciousness of police assaults on peaceful protesters, conservatives are grasping desperately at a new gotcha to discredit the recent national uprisings: Liberals are a bunch of hypocrites. This time, however, it's got a coronavirus twist, as progressives are being accused of hypocrisy for supporting the protests while allegedly opposing all other social gatherings in the name of "public health."
Breaking Banner
One out of three Americans used bleach ‘in non recommended high-risk practices’ to battle coronavirus: CDC report
One third of Americans used bleach or other household disinfectants "in non-recommended high risk practices" in attempts to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new CDC survey finds.
Among the non-recommended practices were using “bleach on food products, applying household cleaning and disinfectant products to skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaners and disinfectants,” the CDC says, as The Daily Beast reports.