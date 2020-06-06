Quantcast
Connect with us

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey kicked out of protest: ‘The most intense walk of shame I’ve ever seen’

Published

1 min ago

on

Controversial Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was kicked out of a protest against police violence on Saturday.

One of the organizers asked him to answer “yes or no” to whether he would commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

“It’s important that we hear this, because if y’all don’t know, he’s up for reelection next year,” the organizer told the crowd. “And if he says ‘no,’ guess what the f*ck we’re going to do next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Frey shook his head from side-to-side.

“Get the f*ck out of here,” the organizer demanded.

The crowd then began chanting, “go home Jacob, go home.”

Frey then departed, walking past multiple raised middle fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser takes action ‘aimed to humiliate Trump’ in ongoing feud: Washington Post

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

The ongoing feud between the black woman leading Washington, DC and the white man inside the White House was the focus of an in-depth Washington Post report published Saturday evening.

"The response has been emphatic. Since Trump’s personal attack on May 30, Bowser has fought back fiercely against the president’s bullying, taunting him with tweets and criticisms of her own. On Friday, she rebuked him with a defiant display of street art in which she sought to draw a clear contrast with Trump’s calls for 'law and order' by demonstrating active support for peaceful protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper shows ‘how to bunker’ like the leader of the free world

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was ridiculed this week for "barricading himself" inside the White House after he canceled a planned trip to his resort Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some even bestowed the nickname, "bunker boy."

The bunker, officially known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), which was constructed by President Franklin Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Radio, denied that he was there for protection, saying it was just one of the inspections he conducts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Breadth and scale’ of nationwide protests is ‘staggering’: NYU history professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Protests continued to grow in size in cities and towns from coast-to-coast -- and around the world.

"As a historian of social movements in the U.S., I am hard pressed to think of any time in the past when we have had two straight weeks of large-scale protests in hundreds of places, from suburbs to big cities," NYU history Prof. Tom Sugrue posted on Twitter.

"The breadth and scale of #Floyd protests is staggering," he continued.

"We have had some huge one-day demonstrations, e.g. March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963); antinuclear march in NYC (1982), and Women's March (2017). We have widespread, simultaneous protests, such as in the days following MLK, Jr.'s assassination (1968)," he explained. "But the two together--very unusual."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image