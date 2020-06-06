Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey kicked out of protest: ‘The most intense walk of shame I’ve ever seen’

Controversial Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was kicked out of a protest against police violence on Saturday.

One of the organizers asked him to answer “yes or no” to whether he would commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

“It’s important that we hear this, because if y’all don’t know, he’s up for reelection next year,” the organizer told the crowd. “And if he says ‘no,’ guess what the f*ck we’re going to do next year.”

Frey shook his head from side-to-side.

“Get the f*ck out of here,” the organizer demanded.

The crowd then began chanting, “go home Jacob, go home.”

Frey then departed, walking past multiple raised middle fingers.

