Quantcast
Connect with us

Minneapolis police union boss attacks ‘violent criminal’ George Floyd in letter to members

Published

1 min ago

on

Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, sent out an email to his members on Monday in which he attacked the late George Floyd as a “violent criminal” and vowed to defend the officers who were fired in the wake of his death.

In the letter, which was posted on Twitter by Star Tribune reporter Libor Jan, Kroll accuses the media of covering up for Floyd’s alleged criminal past in order to attack Minneapolis police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd,” Kroll wrote. “The media will not air this.”

He also said he would work to reinstate the four officers who were fired last week.

“I’ve worked with the four defense attorneys that are representing each of our four terminated individuals under criminal investigation, in addition with our labor attorneys to fight for their jobs,” he wrote. “They were terminated without due process.”

Retired Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau reacted angrily to Kroll’s letter and called him a “disgrace to the badge” and said that “this is the battle that myself and others have been fighting against” within police departments.

Read the whole letter below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter driving SUV plows into protesters at George Floyd demonstration in California

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

A driver flying a Donald Trump flag intentionally struck two demonstrators during a California protests of police brutality.

The driver of a Jeep that had an American flag and Trump "Keep America Great" banner drove toward two women Saturday afternoon during a protest in Visalia, stopped briefly and then sped up and struck them, reported KFSN-TV.

The vehicle plows into one woman, who was knocked onto the Jeep's hood, and strikes a second woman standing a few feet away.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist marvels at the ‘remarkable’ optics of Trump’s retreat to the White House bunker

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Aaron Blake points to a recent New York Times report that said President Trump retreated to the White House bunker as protesters swarmed outside the gates this weekend.

While it's likely that the Secret Service made the bunker decision, Trump nevertheless complied, "and the optics of it are remarkable," Blake writes.

"It would be one thing for this to happen after he had been proactively dealing with the crisis and speaking out; it’s quite another for it to come as he has been strongly criticized for his hands-off approach to one of the most serious cases of unrest across the country in recent decades," Blake continues.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s DOJ has ‘all but abandoned broad investigations into unconstitutional policing practices’: CNN

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has "all but abandoned" investigations into legally questionable policing practices, even during a time when police brutality is still a major problem in the United States.

Multiple DOJ sources tell CNN that Trump's DOJ has only launched one investigation into law enforcement agencies for practices that could violate the United States Constitution.

The DOJ under former President George W. Bush launched 12 such investigations, while opening 15 such investigations under former President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image