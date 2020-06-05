Quantcast
Connect with us

Minneapolis store faces boycott over Hitler-praising social media posts written by owner’s daughter

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, the Star Tribune reported that a number of businesses in the Twin Cities are cutting ties with Holy Land, a Mediterranean restaurant and grocery store, following the emergence of racist and anti-Semitic past social media posts from an employee.

“Majdi Wadi, CEO of Holy Land Brand Inc., which operates a Middle Eastern grocery store, restaurant and deli in northeast Minneapolis, apologized for the 2016 posting and revealed that it was written by his daughter, Lianne Wadi, the company’s catering director. She was fired,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majdi Wadi added that the posts had been written years ago, when his daughter was a teenager, and do not reflect who she is today. Nevertheless, he promised to conduct a full investigation into possible racial problems at the company.

“Lianne Wadi had posted multiple tweets in 2012 repeatedly using racial epithets and anti-Somali and anti-Semitic rhetoric,” reported Minnesota Public Radio. In one, she wrote, ‘#HighSchoolTaughtMe If your Somalian your automatically hated<3.’ She also said that a fake Hitler account ‘reads my mind.’ The original tweet said ‘Top 3 races you wish to eliminate. Ready, go! Jews, blacks, and the fats.’ ‘#IfIwasPresident I’d finish off what hitler started and rule the world,’ Lianne Wadi said in another tweet.”

“I was a teenager at the time (although my youth is not an excuse) and wasn’t educated on how the words I chose would affect and offend others, including myself,” wrote Lianne Wadi in her response to the scandal. “Over the years, I have grown and I have took it upon myself to learn and understand how my words and actions can affect other people.”

Several businesses have already cut ties with Holy Land. Midtown Global Market has terminated the company’s lease, and some other businesses that carry their food, like Seward Co-op, have removed their products.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

57 Buffalo cops resign to support suspended officers who pushed down elderly man

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team -- a total of 57 officers -- has resigned from the team in support of the two officers who pushed 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground, seriously injuring him.

They are still employed, but no longer on ERT.

According to Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans, the cops who pushed Gugino down were just following orders.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Evans, said in a statement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP official defends post blaming George Soros for ‘staged’ killing of George Floyd: I wanted to ‘get people to think for themselves’

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The chairman of the Harrison County Republican Party in Texas is under fire after he shared a conspiracy theory on his party's Facebook page claiming that the death of George Floyd "staged" by George Soros, CBS19 reports.

The post shared by Lee Lester was also previously shared by Bexar County GOP Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm -- which prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to call for her resignation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

On the minds of Black Lives Matter protesters: A racist health system

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, when he decided to protest, William Smith, 27, used a red marker to write a message on the back of a flattened cardboard box: “Kill Racism, Not Me.”

As he stood alone, somber, he thought about George Floyd, a fellow black man whom he’d watched die on video as a Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck eight days earlier. “Seeing the life leave his body was finally the last straw that broke the camel’s back for me,” he said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image