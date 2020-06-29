Mississippi Republican tells Black lawmaker he ‘needs to learn’ as Confederate emblem flies behind them

“The flag is just a beginning,” Johnson said, motioning to Mississippi’s Republican Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, who was also in the live shot.
“He decided to cooperate this time,” Gunn joked. “That’s what happened. And he needs to learn to do more of that.”
The remark caught Johnson off guard.
“Okay,” he said. “Well, I’ve learned. I’m older than he is. I would say that he has to learn. But both of us are learning. So, we’ll do that.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
