Missouri police stand guard as white people paint over Black Lives Matter mural with ‘blue line’
Police in Missouri were seen blocking traffic for a group of white people who destroyed a Black Lives Matter mural.
An image shared on social media shows four people who appear to be white painting over the words “Black Lives Matter” with what was called a “blue line.”
Happening now in front of the Florissant, MO police department. Police block traffic while four white men cover up the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with a “blue line”. pic.twitter.com/V6FXtJdADV
— Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 20, 2020
In the image, police vehicles can be seen blocking traffic so the four people, who are in civilian clothing, can cover the mural.
According to KMOV, the Black Lives Matter mural was first painted by activists Friday night, but it was covered up by “city workers” on Saturday morning. Activists were said to have replaced the street painting later on Saturday.
“A spokesperson with the police department told News 4 that any kind of painting on the road, regardless of the message, is not allowed in Florissant,” KMOV reported.
Florissant police also insisted that the paint was grey, not blue as the images on social media suggest.
Activism
Missouri police stand guard as white people paint over Black Lives Matter mural with ‘blue line’
Police in Missouri were seen blocking traffic for a group of white people who destroyed a Black Lives Matter mural.
An image shared on social media shows four people who appear to be white painting over the words "Black Lives Matter" with what was called a "blue line."
Happening now in front of the Florissant, MO police department. Police block traffic while four white men cover up the #BLACKLIVESMATTER mural with a "blue line". pic.twitter.com/V6FXtJdADV
Activism
WATCH: Ex-cop from George Floyd killing gets shamed for ‘comfortably shopping’ after jail release
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, who was charged in the killing of George Floyd, was confronted while shopping over the weekend.
Kueng, 26, was captured on video shopping at a Cub Foods grocery store after being released from jail on $750,000 bail. Kueng is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
In video posted to social media, a customer can be seen confronting Kueng while he is shopping for items, including Oreo cookies, milk and whip cream.
Activism
Rapper Killer Mike: We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee
Rapper Killer Mike sat down with the Washington Post in Atlanta before the prosecutors announced the charges against the officers in the Rayshard Brooks slaying. He explained that it has been 56 years since the Civil Rights Movement and people of color shouldn't have to continue to fight for their rights.
"We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee," he said, comparing lynchings to legalized murder of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police.
He then walked through the greatest civil rights leaders beginning with Frederick Douglass, who advocated the right to vote for women and people of color 100 years ago.