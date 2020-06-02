Mitch McConnell dodges on Trump leadership: ‘I’m not going to critique other people’s performances’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday declined to speak about President Donald Trump’s leadership in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing.

“I’m not going to critique other people’s performances,” McConnell told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt.

But just last month, McConnell told former President Barack Obama that he should “keep his mouth shut” instead of criticizing Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the reports from McConnell’s Tuesday remarks below.

>@kasie asked MCCONNELL about trump: “I’m not going to critique other people’s performances.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 2, 2020

McConnell, asked about Pres. Trump’s response: “I’m not going to critique other people’s performances.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, McConnell critiqued Obama as “classless” for criticizing Trump’s botched pandemic response https://t.co/KGdudZpBjp — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 2, 2020

McConnell: Here in Washington, last night was rather smooth. There were few injuries. No one got killed…this is a vexing issue..if we could figure out what to do, we would have done it a long time ago. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell now: “there is no question there is residual racism in America.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah yes, I remember McConnell famously never critiquing Obama’s performance https://t.co/dZAHoOCxzW — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majoroty Leader Mitch McConnell does not say whether they will consider another coronavirus bill this month. Agenda: two circuit court judges, great outdoors act and national defense authorization act. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 2, 2020

McConnell asked whether he’s comfortable with what occurred outside WH when police forcefully cleared crowd so Trump could go to church for photo op.

Does not directly respond.

“I’m relieved that there were few to no injuries last night, apparently little to no looting.” — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 2, 2020