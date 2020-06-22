Quantcast
Mitch McConnell fails tenants and struggling landlords. Everybody, really

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

In New Jersey cities, many thousands of families will soon be homeless, once the governor lifts his moratorium on evictions during the pandemic.Some are already being evicted, illegally. Yet even a decent landlord is in an impossible situation without federal help. And Mitch McConnell is standing in the way.The Senate Majority leader and President Trump have been blocking any more help to states, including as much as $100 billion for tenants and landlords, in rent and utility assistance.Miserly Mitch also pledged not to renew the unemployment benefits that have been helping tens of millions of…

Top Trump advisor who called workers ‘human capital stock’ is existing the White House

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

A top Trump advisor who helped the administration with its efforts to downplay the scope and toll of the coronavirus pandemic is quitting – again. Kevin Hassett, Senior Advisor to the President for Economic Issues, will be leaving the White House this summer after re-joining the administration in March.

Hassett returned to help navigate the disastrous economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of Trump's mismanagement. His exit is predicted to make it less likely a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package will make it through Congress and be signed into law, according to Axios.

‘I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you!’ Confederate flag-waving Trump supporter freaks out at BLM protesters

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

A Trump supporter waving a Confederate flag around was caught on camera this weekend telling a group of Black Lives Matter protesters that she would teach her grandchildren to "hate" them.

The video came from a Black Lives Matter protest that occurred outside of a Confederate memorabilia shop called Dixie Outfitters that's located in Branson, Missouri.

Activism

Kansas shaved ice stand says it’s ‘100% against racism’ despite ‘burning noose’ snow-cone flavor

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

The owner of a shaved ice stand in Kansas said this week a controversial snow-cone flavor will no longer be sold by his business.

Tropical Sno owner David Schaper told KSNF that his "burning noose" flavor had caused too much controversy.

“I’m not even going to have the flavor anymore, I guess," he lamented. "It’s caused so much controversy.”

Schaper explained that the "burning noose" flavor -- which combines grape, watermelon, and cotton candy -- was the idea of a "young African-American man."

