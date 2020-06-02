Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell kills resolution condemning use of tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has blocked a Senate resolution that would condemn the Trump White House’s forcible removal of peaceful protesters.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that would have condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justice for black Americans in the face of unjust violence, and peace for our country in the face of looting, riots, and domestic terror. Those are the two issues Americans want addressed,” said McConnell on the Senate floor, explaining his decision. “Unfortunately, this resolution from my friend the Democratic leader does not address either one of them … Outside of the Washington, D.C., bubble, there is no universe where Americans think Democrats’ obsession with condemning President Trump is a more urgent priority than ending the riots or advancing racial justice.”

Schumer’s resolution would have affirmed the First Amendment rights of protesters, condemned violence and looting as unlawful, and rebuked Trump “for ordering federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets against the Americans who were peaceably protesting in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on the night of June 1, 2020.”

McConnell’s move to kill the resolution comes hours after he was asked by reporters to address Trump’s attacks on peaceful protesters, and replied, “I’m not going to critique other people’s performances.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s the 71-word oath that could save American democracy

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Now that Donald Trump dispatched the American military to stop a peaceful protest against police killings of black men and declared he will do the same nation-wide, a little-known fact about our military looms large.

Trump expects the American military, regular troops as well as National Guard and Reserve units, to do whatever he commands. Using the racist language of some 1960’s southern police chiefs, Trump tweeted that this will include turning “vicious dogs” on protesters and “when the looting starts the shooting starts.”

“No one disobeys my orders,” Trump declared last April during the White House Easter egg roll for children.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There is a better way’: George W Bush breaks his silence to speak out against ‘tragic failures’

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush issued a statement on the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests.

"It is time for America to examine our tragic failures — and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths," wrote Bush. "It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future."

"America's greatest challenge has long been to unite people of very different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity," wrote Bush. "The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly split our country, still threaten our Union ... The heroes of America — from Fredrick Douglass, to Harriet Tubman, to Abraham Lincoln, to Martin Luther King, Jr. — are heroes of unity. Their calling has never been for the fainthearted. They often revealed the nation's disturbing bigotry and exploitation — stains on our character sometimes difficult for the American majority to examine. We can only see the reality of America's need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Horseback riding club rolls into Houston protests to stand in solidarity with protesters

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Horses are raising a hoof to support Black Lives Matter protesters in Houston, Texas Tuesday.

After several nights of protests, an urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, joined the efforts

“We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters," said Marcus Johnson, sitting atop his horse.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Hixenbaugh/status/1267899109471588352

As the riders fists stretched toward the blue Texas sky, the protest crowd broke into cheers and applause.

https://twitter.com/Mike_Hixenbaugh/status/1267901154601701376

Brianna Noble did the same at the protests Friday, sitting atop Dapper Dan, leading a crowd of protesters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image