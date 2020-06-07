Quantcast
Mitt Romney joins Christian group marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Washignton

Published

2 mins ago

on

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been among the least popular Republicans to President Donald Trump’s White House and his solidarity with Black Lives Matter likely won’t score him any points with them Sunday.

“We need to end violence and brutality and ensure people understand that Black lives matter,” Romney told Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as he marched with a protective mask on.

Moments later, Romney tweeted out a selfie of himself in the crowd, saying “Black Lives Matter.”

“During this fight, I’ve seen a lot of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about yous…I guess what I’m trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!” Romney said to NBC News.

Romney also recalled on Twitter Saturday that his father marched with civil rights leaders in the 1960s.

See the video below:

