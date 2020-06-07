Mitt Romney joins Christian group marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Washignton

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been among the least popular Republicans to President Donald Trump’s White House and his solidarity with Black Lives Matter likely won’t score him any points with them Sunday.

“We need to end violence and brutality and ensure people understand that Black lives matter,” Romney told Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as he marched with a protective mask on.

Moments later, Romney tweeted out a selfie of himself in the crowd, saying “Black Lives Matter.”

“During this fight, I’ve seen a lot of changing, in the way you feel about me, and in the way I feel about yous…I guess what I’m trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!” Romney said to NBC News.

Romney also recalled on Twitter Saturday that his father marched with civil rights leaders in the 1960s.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

See the video below:

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

Hundreds are marching in total silence along D.C. highways — en route from Ward 7 to the White House — in a faith-based demonstration, organized by local pastors, to protest the death of George Floyd. It’s meant to recall the Selma-to-Montgomery marches of 1965. pic.twitter.com/7WtE1Z2X6t — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020