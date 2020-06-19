MLK III lays into Trump for threatening peaceful protesters: ‘We are better than what we are seeing’
On CNN Friday, Martin Luther King III, the son of the legendary civil rights leader, scorned President Donald Trump for his threats against those intending to protest his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“You know, Martin, President Trump, he’s headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, tomorrow night, the site of one of the country’s worst massacres of African-Americans,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “The president will be at an indoor rally set for Juneteenth, moved by one day. He also tweeted this today, let me read it to you and our viewers, ‘Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!’ What is your reaction to that?”
“It is traditional and what can be expected, which really shows why we have to come together,” said King. “Galvanize, mobilize, organize, agitate and vote like never before. Because America needs to hear a different tone of leadership. It is all right to be political, but it is not all right to divide people and divide our nation. We are better than what we are seeing, certainly coming out of the White House, and I think the people in the streets who are protesting show us we are far better than what maybe the White House would want you to think.”
Trump declared the ‘worst president’: NAACP chief predicts ‘history will not be kind’
On CNN Friday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson laid into President Donald Trump, warning that American democracy may not survive another term of his presidency.
"President Trump boasted about making Juneteenth, in his words, 'very famous,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's heading to Tulsa for that huge rally indoor tomorrow night. He's threatened protesters who may come out there. How do you think history, based on what's going on right now, will judge his handling of this very, very important moment?"
"I think history records him as being the worst president that we've seen in this country," said Johnson. "I think by far, not only the tone he has set, the level of incompetence that he's displayed. His unwillingness to see images outside of in the mirror. History will not be kind."
Arizona man who lost family to COVID-19 tells CNN reporter that he won’t wear a mask because it’s a ‘placebo’
An Arizona man who has lost family members to the novel coronavirus is nonetheless insisting that we won't wear a face mask because it is a "placebo" that doesn't prevent the spread of the disease.
Despite the fact that scientists recommend wearing face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the man told CNN reporter Kyung Lah that he didn't feel the need to wear one.
"Right now there's coronavirus, but Arizona's handling it bad and they don't seem to care," he said. "We're kind of, like, free and open and we don't have a lot of restrictions here, so this is going to continue to get worse until they do something about it."