Quantcast
Connect with us

Mueller Report redactions of Trump-Roger Stone conversations may soon be lifted

Published

2 hours ago

on

This Friday, the Justice Department announced that redactions in the section of Robert Mueller’s report that dealt with longtime Trump associate, Roger Stone, may be lifted this week now that his case has concluded, the Washington Examiner reports.

Some of the redactions likely detail Stone’s conversations with Trump or other members of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the sentencing of Mr. Stone and the lifting of the media communications order … the Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy concluded that reprocessing the Mueller Report is appropriate,” the Justice Department said. “The Office of Information Policy is in the process of reevaluating whether the redactions … for material related to Mr. Stone in the Mueller Report remain applicable. The Office of Information Policy anticipates that its review will be completed and, if appropriate, an updated version of the Mueller Report will be posted in OIP’s online FOIA Library no later than Friday, June 19, 2020.”

Read the full report over at The Washington Examiner.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michigan Trump supporters encourage GOP voters to burn their own absentee ballots at ‘Recall & Revolution’ event

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Politicians in Michigan are gearing up to hold a protest in Grand Rapids this Friday where they plan to burn their absentee ballot applications, WZZM13 reports.

The protest is in response to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who sent absentee ballot applications to all Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections in an effort to get people to vote despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lighting the bonfire where the ballots are to burned is Karl Manke, a Michigan barber who defied the state's lockdown orders in response to the pandemic. Attendees of the protest were asked to bring "unsolicited, absentee ballot applications to be incinerated, under protest."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ignites confusion with an ‘incoherent’ rant about ‘questionable’ Abraham Lincoln

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.

During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln's legacy was "questionable."

"I think I've done more for the black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good -- although it's always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result --" the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.

"Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well," Faulkner said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Body cam footage shows cops taunting and refusing to help man as he drowned in a creek

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The family of a 24-year-old Tennessee man who drowned as police looked on are calling for justice after body cam video of the incident was released to the public, the New York Post reports.

Johnny “JJ” Baldwin, 24, fell into a creek as he was trying to flee police on foot after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. As Baldwin cried out for help, cops can be heard calling him a "dumb a**" and taunting him while failing to provide help.

“Well then, swim,” one officer says in response to Baldwin's pleas. “Your dumb a** jumped in the river.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image