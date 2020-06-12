Mueller Report redactions of Trump-Roger Stone conversations may soon be lifted

This Friday, the Justice Department announced that redactions in the section of Robert Mueller’s report that dealt with longtime Trump associate, Roger Stone, may be lifted this week now that his case has concluded, the Washington Examiner reports.

Some of the redactions likely detail Stone’s conversations with Trump or other members of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the sentencing of Mr. Stone and the lifting of the media communications order … the Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy concluded that reprocessing the Mueller Report is appropriate,” the Justice Department said. “The Office of Information Policy is in the process of reevaluating whether the redactions … for material related to Mr. Stone in the Mueller Report remain applicable. The Office of Information Policy anticipates that its review will be completed and, if appropriate, an updated version of the Mueller Report will be posted in OIP’s online FOIA Library no later than Friday, June 19, 2020.”

Read the full report over at The Washington Examiner.