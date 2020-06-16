Quantcast
Nancy Pelosi attacks ‘dangerous’ McConnell for saying George Floyd policing bill is ‘going nowhere’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) quoted President Donald Trump saying “Congress should do more.” Yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the policing bill named after George “Perry” Floyd “is going nowhere” and “we won’t have any of that.”

While Trump is “meekly surrendering,” Pelosi said, the Congressional Black Caucus met with police and other law enforcement as well as community leaders to expedite a policing bill she said they’ve been working on for a long time.

“I hope there’s a compromise to be reached in the Congress of the United States,” she said. “I’m more concerned about what Mitch McConnell said about our bill, the George P. Floyd Justice in Policing Act. He said it’s not going anywhere in the Senate. ‘We won’t have any of that.’ We won’t have any of, what? Ending racial profiling? We won’t have any of ending chokeholds? We won’t have any of no-knock warrants?”

She went on to call the bill a serious step in helping deliver to the 74 percent of Americans who agree that there is a policing problem that should be fixed.

“How many more people have to die from police brutality?” she asked McConnell. “And so for the leader of the Senate to say it’s going nowhere, ‘we don’t want any of that,’ is really disgraceful, and really ignores the concerns of the American people. We all know that we need to have guidelines. We need to have training, database. We need all of those things but we also need to have some serious legislation to make sure it happens nationally. I feel disappointed by the dangerous statement made by the Republican leader of the Senate.”

See the interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
