NASA names first woman to head human spaceflight
The NASA official who managed the inaugural private crewed flight into space last month has been promoted to become the first female head of human spaceflight, the agency said Friday, as it prepares to return people to the Moon in 2024.
“Kathy Lueders has been selected to lead @NASA’s Human Exploration & Operations Mission Directorate,” NASA head Jim Bridenstine announced on Twitter.
“Kathy has successfully managed both the Commercial Crew & Commercial Cargo programs and is the right person to lead HEO as we prepare to send astronauts to the Moon in 2024,” he added.
Lueders, who joined NASA in 1992, oversaw the May 30 launch of two astronauts on a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station — the first ever crewed commercial flight into space.
She has for years been in charge of the exhaustive testing program for space capsules developed by SpaceX, Boeing and other companies that are partnering with NASA to build vessels that can safely take humans into space.
“You can never sell this NASA and SpaceX team short, they’ve accomplished miracles for me,” Lueders said in a briefing before last month’s launch.
The program to develop commercial space flight programs for NASA was launched a decade ago under the administration of then-president Barack Obama, marking a dramatic change for the space agency, which had previously designed and built its own rockets and space vehicles.
NASA’s schedule, set by the administration of President Donald Trump, aims to put two astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon in 2024 using the heavy SLS rocket and the Orion capsule.
But the program is behind schedule and NASA has not made the final decision as to which company will build the Moon lander.
Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump
On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.
“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”
Christian rights activist at Trump’s HHS finalizes move rolling back ‘unnecessary’ transgender healthcare protections
The Trump administration just moved to roll back hard-fought Obama-era healthcare non-discrimination protections for transgender people, just as coronavirus cases are surging in at least 21 states. The timing, too, is notable. While the President does not recognize LGBTQ Pride the move comes in the middle of the month devoted to celebrating and honoring the community, and exactly on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre.
The Wall Street Journal reports the new rule will take effect in 60 days, ending "a policy that expanded an antidiscrimination provision in the ACA to cover bias against" transgender people.
Bob Dylan: George Floyd’s death ‘sickened me’
Legendary US folk singer Bob Dylan said he was "sickened" to see unarmed black man George Floyd "tortured to death" by a white police officer in his home state, in a rare interview published Friday.
Dylan spoke to The New York Times the day after Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, which has sparked mass anti-racism protests across the nation. It was the musician's only interview outside his own website since he won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016.
"It sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that," he said of Floyd, who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.