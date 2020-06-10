NASCAR bans Confederate flag from all events after public pressure: report

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would be prohibiting the display of the Confederate battle banner at all of its events:

JUST IN: @NASCAR has announced that the displaying of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all their events and properties. pic.twitter.com/odt4axdZOy — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 10, 2020

The move comes after days of public pressure, including from Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s first full-time Black driver in nearly 50 years. Wallace also plans to race in a car displaying the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and civil rights demonstrations across the country, new scrutiny has focused on Confederate symbols and monuments, with several cities opting to take them down and Mississippi lawmakers now debating removal of the Confederate banner from the canton of their state flag.

There has also been a renewed push to rename U.S. military bases named for Confederate officers, although President Donald Trump has made clear he will oppose any discussion of the matter.