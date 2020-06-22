Quantcast
Connect with us

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallce has noose found in his car’s garage stall at Talladega

Published

1 min ago

on

A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s car garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced late Sunday evening.“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement.The sanctioning body said it launched an “immediate investigation” and will do everything it can to identify the person(s) responsible and “eliminate them from the sport.”“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for rac…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

John Oliver wishes Trump a Happy Fathers Day with a montage of his most disturbing comments about his children

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent his Father's Day on the golf course, despite having contributed to the DNA of five children. It was a moment that John Oliver felt needed to be captured in a "Now This" segment, which he often shows between larger acts of his Sunday evening show.

In Oliver's montage, he showed a clip from "The Apprentice" in which the then-reality-TV Trump told Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. that he's talked to them about things that he didn't like about them.

"I told you things that you had to straight out, and you know I was very strong, I don't want to make that a public thing," said Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Oliver dunks on Melania Trump’s bizarre Junteenth message as qualifying ‘as a hate crime in 12 states’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver ended the news week dunking on President Donald Trump for his failed Tulsa campaign rally and first lady Melania Trump for a genuinely bizarre Juneteenth message.

When he began his show, he explained that there wasn't anyone in the "white void" where he does his show.

"Interestingly, that's still somehow only slightly fewer people than were at President Trump's Oklahoma rally last night, which was half-empty, despite somehow claiming a million people had requested tickets, and they built an outdoor stage for a second speech for the thousands who couldn't get in," said Oliver. "That speech proved to be much unnecessary. So few people turned up, in fact, that even PINK was tweeting, 'I think I sold that same place out in five minutes #DonkeyShow.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s latest firing shows Trump’s ‘paranoia’ more investigations are coming: Ex-White House director

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

Former White House senior director Nayyera Haq explained that the recent firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman at the Southern District of New York shows that the president is a little worried about upcoming lawsuits.

"It's a fascinating time for Trump and his administration to be creating this problem with, to begin with," she explained. "During an election, as a sitting president, he should be solidifying your legislative accomplishments and focused on the campaign trail. This -- the fact Barr went after Burman in the Southern District of New York implies the president is worried about now and after the election. That tells you about the paranoia that surrounds the White House these days but what potentially they might be able to uncover. The Southern District of New York has always been a thorn in President Trump's side, given most of his businesses have been run out of that city."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image