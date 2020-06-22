NASCAR driver Bubba Wallce has noose found in his car’s garage stall at Talladega
A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s car garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced late Sunday evening.“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement.The sanctioning body said it launched an “immediate investigation” and will do everything it can to identify the person(s) responsible and “eliminate them from the sport.”“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for rac…
