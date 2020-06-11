Quantcast
NASCAR driver who quit over Confederate flag ban mocked protests as ‘riot season’

Published

5 mins ago

on

It took stock-car racing driver Ray Ciccarelli just a few hours to respond to the news Wednesday that NASCAR is banning the Confederate flag from all its events and properties. He quit.

In an angry Facebook post Ciccarelli insisted he doesn’t care about the Confederate flag, but was quitting on principal. People “love” the Confederate flag and that doesn’t make them racist, he claimed.

“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f*cking one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Soon after that post Ciccarelli shuttered his Facebook page, but before he did NCRM was able to screenshot some of his posts.

In this post from June 3 Ciccarelli mocks the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd and the calls for racial justice and police reform, referring to them as “Riot Season,” while asking if he needs “a mask or a rifle.”

Last month Ciccarelli slammed Democrats and “illegals” over a coronavirus pandemic relief bill in a post with a photo of a Fox News graphic.

“typical Democrats bs,” Ciccarelli wrote, “i didnt get a f*cking check why should illegals.” He also appears to suggest Democrats were trying to rig the election through mail-in voting.

Image by Zach Catanzareti Photo via Flickr and a CC license

