National Guard soldiers test positive for coronavirus in the wake of DC protests

2 hours ago

According to a report from McClatchy, some members of the D.C. National Guard who responded to protests and unrest in the area this week have now tested positive for coronavirus.

“We can confirm that we have had COVID-19 positive tests with the DCNG,” said D.C. National Guard spokeswoman Air Force Lt. Col. Brooke Davis. “The safety and security of our personnel is always a concern, especially in light of the COVID-19 era.”

Members of two National Guard units from Missouri and Mississippi were not wearing masks, McClatchy reports. In many instances, social distancing requirements were not possible due to the unpredictable nature of the crowds.

Read the full report over at McClatchy.


Republican candidate attacks George Floyd’s niece after she asks ‘when has America ever been great?’

4 mins ago

June 9, 2020

George "Perry" Floyd's niece Brooke Williams took to the pulpit Tuesday to beg an end to a "corrupt and broken" system. But it was her knock on "Make America Great Again" that sent conservative supporters of President Donald Trump into a tailspin of pearl-clutching and attacks on a mourning family.

“Why must the system be corrupt and broken? Laws were already put in place for the African American system to fail,” Brooke Williams said. “These laws need to be changed.”

“No more hate crimes, please," she continued through tears. "Someone said, ‘Make America great again,’ but when has America ever been great?”

‘It was a shocking thing to say’: Republicans aren’t even trying to defend Trump’s Buffalo tweet

10 mins ago

June 9, 2020

On Tuesday, Politico reported that many high-ranking Republicans aren't even bothering to try to defend President Donald Trump's tweet attacking the 75-year-old Buffalo protester pushed to the ground by police. Instead, they are either offering condemnation or refusing comment altogether.

"If there was ever a tweet from President Donald Trump that Senate Republicans didn’t want to touch, it’s this one," reported Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett. "For four years, Senate Republicans have endured a regular gantlet of reporters’ questions about Trump tweets, ranging from attacks on their own colleagues to telling a handful of congresswomen of color to 'go back' to the countries they came from. Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning attacking a 75-year old protester in Buffalo — who was shoved by the police and bled from his head after falling — stunned some in a caucus that’s grown used to the president’s active Twitter feed."

One of the least recognized major needs for society to survive a pandemic

27 mins ago

June 9, 2020

Eddie Brown seemed to fit the profile of a federal inmate most eligible for emergency release during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a survivor of hepatitis C who had served six of his 15-year sentence, Brown should have been a strong candidate for home confinement or compassionate release based on standards introduced by the Bureau of Prisons. Nevertheless, he had two strikes against him. The first was his criminal record, which includes three felony drug convictions. The second was that unlike his wealthier counterparts, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, Brown did not have the means to afford a lawyer who could steer him through the confusing process of securing early release.

