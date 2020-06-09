National Guard soldiers test positive for coronavirus in the wake of DC protests

According to a report from McClatchy, some members of the D.C. National Guard who responded to protests and unrest in the area this week have now tested positive for coronavirus.

“We can confirm that we have had COVID-19 positive tests with the DCNG,” said D.C. National Guard spokeswoman Air Force Lt. Col. Brooke Davis. “The safety and security of our personnel is always a concern, especially in light of the COVID-19 era.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of two National Guard units from Missouri and Mississippi were not wearing masks, McClatchy reports. In many instances, social distancing requirements were not possible due to the unpredictable nature of the crowds.

Read the full report over at McClatchy.