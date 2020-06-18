‘National travesty’: CNN medical correspondent hammers Trump for lying about COVID-19 ‘dying out’
President Donald Trump has tried to downplay the resurgence of COVID-19, even as states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing major surges in confirmed infections.
CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen, however, warned that the president’s happy spin on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States does not match reality.
“Hundreds of Americans are dying every day because of coronavirus!” she said. “Can you imagine if this was happening under President Obama, President Trump would be saying this is a national travesty and he’d be right.”
CNN correspondent Rosa Flores then explained how Florida, which is once again shaping up to be a key swing state in the 2020 presidential election, could soon become a new epicenter in the United States.
“This is a model out of the University of Pennsylvania that says… that Florida has all of the ingredients for disaster,” she said. “Really, all you have to do is really look at the numbers. Last week we were talking about a thousand cases a day. That changed over the weekend to more than 2,000, and the latest number that we have is 2,600 in one day with a 10.3 percent positivity rate. That is the biggest positivity rate in the past two weeks.”
Watch the video below.
Trump White House will unleash ‘onslaught of attacks’ to discredit John Bolton’s bombshell book: WaPo reporter
Former national security adviser John Bolton is making a number of bombshell claims in his soon-to-be published book, including that President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he approved of his plan to build concentration camps for Muslims.
However, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Thursday that the Trump White House isn't going to take Bolton's damning tell-all book about the president lying down.
"We have been told to expect an onslaught of attacks against John Bolton," Dawsey said. "You saw the president's tweets after midnight calling him a wacko and a dope, and they're both curiously saying that the book is classified and that he could be subject to criminal charges, but the president is also saying it's false."
‘Stuff of nightmares’: Epidemiologist warns of potentially ‘catastrophic’ Florida COVID-19 surge
An epidemiologist told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Thursday that she is very worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases happening in Florida.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said that she's been watching with alarm as Florida's confirmed COVID-19 infections keep growing at a record-setting pace.
NYT’s Tom Friedman slams Trump’s ‘flat-out stupid’ gambit to make his supporters ignore coronavirus safety
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times writer Tom Friedman laid into President Donald Trump for his attempts to politicize coronavirus safety measures.
"The fact that the president won't do the easy stuff, the known stuff, is positively devilish," Friedman told anchor Wolf Blitzer. "I heard you quote his White House spokesman as saying, masks are recommended at the White House but they're not required. You really want to ask her, are brains recommended and not required? What are you people possibly thinking?"
"By the way, Wolf, how does this work for Trump? Because the average person actually isn't that stupid," said Friedman. "They're not going to go to the restaurant. They're not going to go to work. They're not going to go to a rally if they think they'll get sick or transfer the virus to someone who is vulnerable. Most people will not do that. So the economy won't even come back the way Trump hopes. It is just flat-out stupid."