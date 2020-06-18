‘National travesty’: CNN medical correspondent hammers Trump for lying about COVID-19 ‘dying out’

President Donald Trump has tried to downplay the resurgence of COVID-19, even as states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing major surges in confirmed infections.

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen, however, warned that the president’s happy spin on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States does not match reality.

“Hundreds of Americans are dying every day because of coronavirus!” she said. “Can you imagine if this was happening under President Obama, President Trump would be saying this is a national travesty and he’d be right.”

CNN correspondent Rosa Flores then explained how Florida, which is once again shaping up to be a key swing state in the 2020 presidential election, could soon become a new epicenter in the United States.

“This is a model out of the University of Pennsylvania that says… that Florida has all of the ingredients for disaster,” she said. “Really, all you have to do is really look at the numbers. Last week we were talking about a thousand cases a day. That changed over the weekend to more than 2,000, and the latest number that we have is 2,600 in one day with a 10.3 percent positivity rate. That is the biggest positivity rate in the past two weeks.”

Watch the video below.