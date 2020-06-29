Quantcast
Connect with us

NBA to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on basketball courts — and the WNBA may go even further: ESPN

Published

1 min ago

on

The top two professional basketball leagues are planning to use their courts to call for anti-racism reform, according to a new report.

“The NBA is planning to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when it resumes the 2019-20 season late next month,” ESPN reported Monday, citing “league sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The WNBA is also discussing painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, sources said. Sources also said some WNBA players have suggested in talks with league higher-ups that players wear shooting shirts with ‘Say Her Name’ written on them in an attempt to keep attention on female victims of police brutality — including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March,” ESPN reported.

The moves could put the leagues at odds with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly complained about calls for police reform during sporting events.

“Players have insisted the fight for racial equality and social justice be a central part of the NBA’s return to play and the WNBA’s new season. Several NBA players considered skipping the NBA’s Orlando resumption to focus on social justice issues,” ESPN explained. “Several WNBA players, including Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream and Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, are sitting out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on social justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins triggers outrage by claiming Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion vote wasn’t a threat to abortion rights

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) insisted that, while she supported the Supreme Court's decision to block abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissent didn't mean he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — even though his desired ruling would have rendered it all but useless.

The new remarks from Collins, who cast one of the deciding votes to put Kavanaugh on the bench after lecturing reproductive rights activists they were overreacting, drew a fresh wave of outrage on social media.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watergate legend Carl Bernstein releases bombshell new report on ‘delusional’ Trump endangering national security

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Carl Bernstein published a blockbuster new report at CNN on Monday.

"In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials -- including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff -- that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations," Bernstein reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Homophobic albino robot’ Mike Pence buried in scorn for begging voters to let Trump have four more years to add judges

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to the Supreme Court's narrow decision to uphold abortion rights in Louisiana, calling the decision "disappointing" and urging voters to give President Donald Trump another term who can appoint more right-wing Supreme Court justices.

After today’s disappointing decision by SCOTUS, one thing is clear: We need more Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. #FourMoreYears

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image