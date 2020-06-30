Neal Katyal breaks down why the Supreme Court may rule to release Trump’s taxes because of his Russia scandal

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained on MSNBC on Tuesday why President Donald Trump’s latest Russia scandals could make it more likely that the U.S. Supreme Court rules against him on the questions of turning over his tax returns to investigators.

Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I think what has happened over the last couple of days, and Ari, the beginning of your show was all about this, the whole Russia story I think may very color what is going on, even at the Supreme Court, because it does add fuel to the fire that our Congress should figure out what in the world is going on with Donald Trump and Russia,” Katyal said.

“That’s why they sought that information and so that’s a new twist,” he explained. “We’ll get this information maybe next week, maybe the week after. It is coming and I suspect it is not good news for Trump. ”

