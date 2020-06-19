‘Nepotism Ivanka’ slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth remarks

Social media users are not happy with First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s Juneteenth tweets.

Let #Juneteenth 2020 serve as a day of reflection, acknowledgement and education as we work to better inform ourselves, fight to remove unjust barriers to true equality and achieve the full realization of our founding ideals! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2020

Ivanka Trump is not just the First Daughter, she is a senior White House official who is working to achieve President Donald Trump’s agenda – an agenda many believe is racist, so her attempt to honor Juneteenth is seen as hypocritical.

This popular Twitter commentator summed up what many were saying:

“My daddy is super racist but here’s a tweet.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 19, 2020

More responses to Ivanka Trump’s tweets:

Girl, your ability to be completely tone-deaf when it comes to how you are perceived, and how your family is perceived is honestly astounding.#STFUIvanka — Steely Jan (@Woman_on_Pause) June 19, 2020

Let juneteenth remind you that you can be a super qualified, super competent POC but you will still come second to a unqualified white and/or nepotism hire like ivanka. — President “ramble-parade of lies and boasts” (@realworldrj) June 19, 2020

Are you really this tone deaf?

Your father’s campaign put out an ad with an actual Nazi symbol.

He put a full page ad calling for the execution of the Central Park 5

Start with your own house. — Diana – Original Book Nerd (@D0mina_Diana) June 19, 2020

Your Dad’s campaign used Nazi symbols in ads on Facebook.

My Dad fought in WWII to stop fascism. — JES (@1liners) June 19, 2020

Nepotism Ivanka has no idea what she is talking about! — R (@happycan123) June 19, 2020

Shut your nazi mouth — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) June 19, 2020

Your father is working – and you’re helping him – to keep and strengthen those unjust barriers, so how about you shut the fuck up? https://t.co/So1ZoAjkxM — Robbie (@rjmedwed) June 19, 2020

On Juneteenth do you take an oath to never again gas and shoot at Black Lives Matter protestors so you can take a staged campaign photo? That would be a good start @IvankaTrump — preising (@preising) June 19, 2020

I’m reflecting on how your family fought in court to keep black people out of your buildings. https://t.co/TAMSKeifUm — 🌈DoEverythingDave 🌊🌊🌊 (@nothing_dave) June 19, 2020

Your dad lost two cases this week based on his fight to deprive people of their rights. One case he argued that a gay man should be fired just because he played on a softball team. Your campaign had ads removed from Facebook because he disseminated nazi symbols to millions. STFU. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) June 19, 2020

Remember that time there were thousands of peaceful protesters fighting to remove unjust barriers and, as Sr. Advisor to the President, you orchestrated a plan for militarized police in riot gear to tear gas them out of the way for your dad’s photo op? We do. pic.twitter.com/ccrhLLlsuV — Val4Now (@Vcharger1) June 19, 2020

Explain the Nazi red, upside-down triangle campaign ad. https://t.co/aSS1TOyLbM — ❄ Черное дело жизни (@SputnikAZ) June 19, 2020

“She had without exception the most stupid, vulgar, empty mind that he had ever encountered. She had not a thought in her head that was not a slogan.”

—George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/omVq81ObSJ — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) June 19, 2020