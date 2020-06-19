Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Nepotism Ivanka’ slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth remarks

Published

5 mins ago

on

Social media users are not happy with First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s Juneteenth tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump is not just the First Daughter, she is a senior White House official who is working to achieve President Donald Trump’s agenda – an agenda many believe is racist, so her attempt to honor Juneteenth is seen as hypocritical.

This popular Twitter commentator summed up what many were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

More responses to Ivanka Trump’s tweets:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

œ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump gives ‘rare admission’ about mail-in voting and his political future

Published

1 min ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Speaking to POLITICO's Alex Isenstadt this Friday, President Trump railed against mail-in voting, calling it the biggest threat to his reelection campaign. He also took a few shots at his 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden.

"The president’s assertion that mail-in voting will endanger his reelection comes as states across the country are rushing to accommodate remote voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic," Isenstadt writes. "Millions of voters could be disenfranchised if they decide to stay home on Election Day rather than risk contracting the virus at crowded polling stations."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Nepotism Ivanka’ slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth Remarks

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Social media users are not happy with First Daughter Ivanka Trump's Juneteenth tweets.

Let #Juneteenth 2020 serve as a day of reflection, acknowledgement and education as we work to better inform ourselves, fight to remove unjust barriers to true equality and achieve the full realization of our founding ideals!

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Bolton, Donald Trump and the foreign policy disaster awaiting the next president

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth  will hold a hearing to decide whether to grant the Department of Justice's request for a temporary restraining order against former national security adviser John Bolton to prevent the publication of his book, "The Room Where It Happened," next Tuesday. Considering the fact that the book has already been read by journalists and excerpted in major newspapers, this would seem to be a classic case of shutting the barn door after the horse has bolted. Needless to say, this is just another move by Trump's DOJ — and specifically Attorney General Bill Barr — to appease him. The judge cannot order the public to un-see what they have seen, classified or not.
Continue Reading
 
 