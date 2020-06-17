Quantcast
New COVID-19 cases are happening in younger and younger people: polling expert

June 17, 2020

On Wednesday, statistician and polling expert Nate Silver identified a new trend in the latest wave of coronavirus cases: the new victims are disproportionately younger.

On Wednesday, statistician and polling expert Nate Silver identified a new trend in the latest wave of coronavirus cases: the new victims are disproportionately younger.

US daily numbers via @COVID19Tracking:

Newly reported deathsToday: 782Yesterday: 713One week ago (6/10): 878

Newly reported casesT: 24KY: 23K6/10: 21K

Newly reported testsT: 489KY: 465K6/10: 423K

Positive test rateT: 4.9%Y: 5.1%6/10: 4.9%

Atlanta officer has not agreed to testify against his partner as the DA claimed: lawyer says

June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020

Officer Devin Brosnan was cited by the district attorney in the Rayshard Brooks case as a state witness and will give evidence against his partner, Garrett Rolfe, who shot the unarmed Black man found asleep in a Wendy's parking lot. But according to Bronsan's lawyer, he has not agreed to flip.

It made news earlier Wednesday afternoon when the DA Paul Howard appeared at a press conference to give information about the charges against Rolfe.

The lawyer's statement was given to MSNBC's Ari Melber moments after the officers were told to surrender to the city.

"Devin is cooperating with the DA's office but has not turned 'states witness' and has not agreed to testify in any court hearing," Brosnan said in a two-page letter.

GOP senator who acquitted Trump says Bolton's book doesn't change his mind — because he believed Trump did it anyway

June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020

On Wednesday, Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim asked Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) about the new allegations from former National Security Adviser John Bolton that President Donald Trump interfered in multiple international criminal investigations for personal gain and tried to get the Chinese president to help him win the election. Alexander said that he does not regret voting against allowing Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

