New COVID-19 cases are happening in younger and younger people: polling expert
On Wednesday, statistician and polling expert Nate Silver identified a new trend in the latest wave of coronavirus cases: the new victims are disproportionately younger.
US daily numbers via @COVID19Tracking:
Newly reported deaths
Today: 782
Yesterday: 713
One week ago (6/10): 878
Newly reported cases
T: 24K
Y: 23K
6/10: 21K
Newly reported tests
T: 489K
Y: 465K
6/10: 423K
Positive test rate
T: 4.9%
Y: 5.1%
6/10: 4.9%
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 17, 2020
Typical for recent days. Deaths down week-over-week; the 7-day average has fallen to 659. But cases are *up* slightly. The 7-day average case count has risen to 22,582 from a low of 19,957 on 6/9. The positive test rate is roughly flat, meanwhile.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 17, 2020
There is increasing evidence that new cases tend to be younger than the ones in March/April, possibly essential workers or people returning to work or social activity after lockdowns. That helps to explain the seeming incongruity between deaths and cases.https://t.co/CX8mqopC3p
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 17, 2020
In NYC, the death rate among people aged 75+ has been *40 times higher* as a share of known cases than among people aged 18-44. Similar numbers in Wuhan. So, even subtle shifts in the age distribution of cases can matter a lot.https://t.co/lWxCdAhq2J
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 17, 2020