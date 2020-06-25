Quantcast
Connect with us

New details reveal how Bill Barr meddled in the Michael Cohen case — even after he’d pleaded guilty

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr tried to interfere in the case of President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen — even after he pleaded guilty.

“Shortly after he became attorney general last year, William P. Barr set out to challenge a signature criminal case that touched President Trump’s inner circle directly, and even the president’s own actions: the prosecution of Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s longtime fixer,” reported Benjamin Weiser, Ben Protess, Katie Benner and William K. Rashbaum. “The debate between Mr. Barr and the federal prosecutors who brought the case against Mr. Cohen was one of the first signs of a tense relationship that culminated last weekend in the abrupt ouster of Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney in Manhattan. It also foreshadowed Mr. Barr’s intervention in the prosecutions of other associates of Mr. Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At one point during the discussions, Mr. Barr instructed Justice Department officials in Washington to draft a memo outlining legal arguments that could have raised questions about Mr. Cohen’s conviction and undercut similar prosecutions in the future, according to the people briefed on the matter,” continued the report. “The prosecutors in New York resisted the effort, the people said, and a Justice Department official said Mr. Barr did not instruct them to withdraw the case.”

Cohen’s deal was truck in 2018, before Barr was sworn in. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations surrounding the hush payment scheme to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up her affair with Trump.

This report comes one day after DOJ prosecutors testified to the House Judiciary Committee that Barr had engaged in a pattern of political interference at the department, including attempts to guarantee leniency for Trump’s former campaign strategist and personal friend Roger Stone.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP governor: Leader of veterans nursing home with 76 COVID-19 deaths won’t have to be licensed

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On Thursday, according to The Daily Beast, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) announced that the leader of a state nursing home where 76 residents have died of COVID-19 will not need to be licensed as a nursing home administrator.

"The statement comes just a day after a lengthy investigative report on the home’s failure to contain one of the worst nursing home coronavirus outbreaks in the country stated that the superintendent’s ineptitude contributed significantly to the outbreak’s severity," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "The report said that Bennett Walsh was unfit to be superintendent, and alleged that the Baker administration knew of his faults."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Nuttier than a bag of squirrels’: Tom Cotton ripped for ‘obvious dogwhistles’ in Senate speech

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) rose on the Senate floor to attack the proposal for D.C. statehood, saying, "Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe?" and "Wyoming is smaller than Washington by population, but it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and ten times as many workers in manufacturing ... What vital industries would the new state of Washington represent? Lobbying? Bureaucracy? Give me a break."

Writing for Esquire, Charles P. Pierce ripped into Cotton's speech, calling him "nuttier than a bag of squirrels."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Experts reveal how right-wing media misled viewers about the coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Although some GOP governors have joined their Democratic counterparts in aggressively promoting social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic — including Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker — President Donald Trump and much of the right-wing media, from Fox News to AM talk radio, have failed to take the crisis seriously. And according to Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham, some recent studies offer a damning indictment of right-wing media coverage of the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image