Connecticut man who attacked Black teens will also face charges for attack on Black cop: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Matthew Lemelin was arrested this week with his brother Michael after terrorizing three Black teens in Manchester, Connecticut and throwing racial slurs in the process.

According to the Hartford Courant Matthew will be charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, while his other brother Michael faces second-degree reckless endangerment. Due to the racist outbursts, it could mean that the charges could be escalated to a hate crime.

Matthew, however, is facing more serious charges from an incident in May in which he attacked a Black police officer with a racial slur. Officers said that he had to be subdued with a stun gun.

The recent arrest, the younger Lemelin brother claimed he was drunk and angry on an early Sunday when he went after the three Black teens riding by him on bicycles on Main Street. He claimed that the boys called him a “white cracker,” his warrant says. He responded with his own racial slur and then told his brother about the incident.

The teens said that they were riding to the grocery store to pick up diapers for a friend’s sister. They said that they were simply talking to each other when they heard Lemelin curse at them as they drove by.

“Rob what?” or “Rob who?” the boys said the man shouted. He then called them a racial slur. The boys kept riding but then saw another man driving quickly toward them in a Jeep Cherokee, nearly hitting one of the boys. A witness confirmed the “near miss,” the warrants claim.

One of the brothers then chased the teens, grabbed a bicycle after the child dropped it and ran. They then took the bike riding it back to Main Street.

“The teenagers told police that people who were outside the nearby Cumberland Farms store told them they knew the men who had terrorized them and that the pair always yell, ‘white lives matter!'” at them, according to the warrants.

Michael told police his brother asked for a ride to the grocery store, so they headed back home without incident. He also confirmed his brother had been “pounding back the beers” and was shouting racial slurs at people.

“Surveillance video from the Walgreen’s pharmacy at Main Street and East Middle Turnpike, however, shows the driver of a Jeep apparently searching for the teens — ‘the exact opposite of what Michael Lemelin claimed had happened,'” court documents show.

The video shows the teens running for safety when the Jeep pulls in beside them outside of a bar.

Read the full report from the Hartford Courant.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Irresponsible’ Fox LA reporter mocked for getting suckered by police union: ‘Earned your Copaganda Badge’

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Bill Melugin of Fox LA was ridiculed on Tuesday after a story he pushed fell apart.

On Monday evening, Melugin tweeting a story crazy story, complete with a quote from the LAPD police union.

https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1275272385759830017

The story immediately struck many people as absurd, especially in light of the fake Shake Shack poisoning that was pushed by New York police unions.

And then the story began to fall apart.

Women called BS on the story.

Pence ridiculed after ‘Gerald Ford’ moment tripping walking up steps: ‘Ramps: 2 Administration: 0’

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence took a tumble heading up a set of steps to his plane Tuesday. In any normal administration, it wouldn't be a big deal. However, in 2016, President Donald Trump's campaign and Fox News propelled a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton's "failing" health after she tripped over something during the campaign.

Trump’s aides wanted Air Force One ‘turned around in mid-air’ to spare him embarrassment of low Tulsa turnout: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Business Insider, when President Trump's advisors looked out at the rows of empty seats before his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, they began "frantically texting friends and supporters who lived nearby in a late bid to fill the indoor arena's 19,000 seats."

According to one Trump staffer, they wished Air Force had turned around in mid-air in order to save Trump any embarrassment.

"Ultimately, Trump went through with his 2020 campaign's big return rally in Oklahoma after months in a COVID-19 quarantine lockdown, empty seats and all," Business Insider reports. "None of the eight Trump advisers interviewed by Insider had positive things to say about an event that has since sparked all manner of soul-searching and finger-pointing as the president's campaign looks to find its footing against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a little more than four months to go until Election Day."

