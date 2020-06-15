Quantcast
‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia members arrested after shooting at Albuquerque protest: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

Dramatic video posted to social media on Monday evening documents the aftermath of a shooting at a protest in Albuquerque.

“A man was shot during a protest at Tiguex Park Monday evening. The protest was for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue, ‘La Jornada’, outside the Albuquerque Museum,” KOB-4 reports. “Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, shots were fired into the crowd.”

More from Old Town Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/HH3AJErJBS

Trump is ‘obsessed with image and ratings’: NYT columnist warns he uses the presidency ‘like a branding exercise’

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Cottle tore into President Donald Trump for using the presidency as a tool to create photo-ops, even when it runs contrary to the bests interests of America.

"Once again, President Trump is taking heat for treating the presidency like a branding exercise," wrote Cottle. "This time, instead of brandishing a Bible he doesn’t read next to a church he doesn’t attend, the president is resuming huge, made-for-TV campaign rallies. The first is set for Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. It will take place in a 19,000-seat arena that, in deference to the coronavirus pandemic that’s still raging, had canceled all other events through the end of July."

“Unethical”: Fox News removes digitally altered images of police brutality protests in Seattle

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Fox News over the weekend removed misleading images from stories about protests against police brutality in Seattle from its website after it was revealed they had been digitally altered in a manner which made the scene appear dangerous.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

