‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia members arrested after shooting at Albuquerque protest: report

Dramatic video posted to social media on Monday evening documents the aftermath of a shooting at a protest in Albuquerque.

“A man was shot during a protest at Tiguex Park Monday evening. The protest was for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue, ‘La Jornada’, outside the Albuquerque Museum,” KOB-4 reports. “Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, shots were fired into the crowd.”

More from Old Town Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/HH3AJErJBS — Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) June 16, 2020

I count 6 members of the NM Civil Guard detained pic.twitter.com/VrdkPQvveW — Shaun Griswold (@shaun505) June 16, 2020

At the end you can hear 4 gunshots. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/PzhTPQsnP6 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

Very tense scene in Albuquerque right now. Shots fired, a guy on the ground. Militia members still w/ rifles pic.twitter.com/IYhBr9egFB — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

New Mexico civil guard members and one other man being arrested. All weapons being taken from them. Still no ambulance here. Police are here. Unclear who fired shots pic.twitter.com/HBe5SVjs2r — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 16, 2020

