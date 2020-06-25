New Woody Allen film to open Spanish film festival
Woody Allen’s new romantic comedy “Rifkin’s Festival”, is to open Spain’s San Sebastian film festival in September, which will also be its international premiere, organizers said Thursday.
Shot last summer in and around the northern seaside resort itself, the story centers on an American couple who come to its international film festival and are swept up by the fantasy of cinema and the charm and beauty of Spain.
Characteristic romantic entanglements ensure when she has an affair with a brilliant French film director and he falls in love with a beautiful Spaniard who lives in the Basque city.
The film, which features Austrian actor Christoph Waltz and US actress Gina Gershon, is the latest project in the 83-year-old American director’s cinematic love affair with major European cities.
Produced by Mediapro, it also features French actor Louis Garrel and Spanish actors Elena Anaya and Sergi Lopez.
Despite the uncertainty generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the film festival — the biggest such event in the Spanish-speaking world — is set to go ahead as planned, running from September 18-25.
It will be the second time that a Woody Allen film has opened the festival after his “Melinda and Melinda” did the honors in 2004 when the festival gave him a lifetime achievement award.
The screening will be a significant moment for Allen who’s seen his career stalled as a result of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, which revived decades-old allegations he sexually abused his adopted seven-year-old daughter in the early 1990s.
He has consistently denied the claims which were first leveled by his then-partner Mia Farrow and was cleared of the charges following two separate investigations.
But the sexual harassment firestorm has fueled a growing backlash against him and last year his most recent romantic comedy “A Rainy Day in New York” ended up being released in various European and Latin American countries rather than in the US.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Experts condemn Trump’s ‘insane’ July 3rd Mt. Rushmore fireworks show
President Donald Trump is forcing through his plan to headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore despite concerns from experts who know the national park and its 80-year old monument very well. Those concerns include the coronavirus pandemic, threat of setting off wildfires, water contamination from fireworks chemicals, and limited access to and from the park.
“I think it’s insane to explode fireworks over flammable material and ponderosa pine vegetation,” Bill Gabbert, a former National Park Service fire management officer, told The Washington Post. Gabbert oversaw Mount Rushmore and six other national parks for three years.
Breaking Banner
‘Bad idea’: Ex-Mount Rushmore superintendent warns Trump’s July 4th fireworks stunt could end in disaster
The former superintendent at Mount Rushmore National Park is warning that President Donald Trump's plan to hold a fireworks celebration there on July 4th could end in disaster.
In an interview with the Washington Post, former park superintendent Cheryl Schreier said that holding a big fireworks celebration at the park this year poses "public health and safety risks" thanks to the twin dangers of potential forest fires and the novel coronavirus.
Breaking Banner
Ex-Trump adviser: President will roll out a ‘much more racist pitch’ to appeal to his white base
Speaking on MSNBC this Thursday, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci talked about President Trump's racist rhetoric, and whether or not he uses that rhetoric to appeal directly to his white base.
According to Scaramucci, Trump's usage of terms like "kung-flu" as a way to describe what he sees as the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, amongst others, is just him "experimenting."
"He is searching for what he thinks is the Rubik's Cube answer to getting him reelected, and that is more white turnout in November," Scaramucci said. "And so, he's decided he's going to make this a race-baiting race war, he's going to do everything he can to defy the people ... and he's hoping he can get his base to turn out in terms of voter participation at a higher percentage than last time."