NFL Commissioner Goodell apologizes for league’s indifference to players’ protests against racism

On Friday, CNN reported that National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell is acknowledging his organization turned a blind eye when his athletes took a knee to protest racism and police violence, and issued a formal apology.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in a newly released Instagram video. “It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality.”

The NFL has faced sharp criticism for not siding with player protests, as well as allegations that team owners have blacklisted quarterback Colin Kaepernick, one of the most prominent players to lead the demonstrations.

Watch the full video below: