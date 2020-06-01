No incumbent president has ever been in a weaker position than Trump: CNN polling analyst

All recent polls suggest that President Donald Trump is losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and CNN polling analyst Harry Enten argues that Trump’s current position is unprecedentedly bad for an incumbent president.

In analyzing a new round of polls on the 2020 presidential race, Enten writes that Biden’s lead over Trump has been stronger and steadier than any lead of a challenger over an incumbent president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were more than 40 national public polls taken at least partially in the month of May that asked about the Biden-Trump matchup,” he writes. “Biden led in every single one of them. He’s the first challenger to be ahead of the incumbent in every May poll since Jimmy Carter did so in 1976.”

Enten says that there’s no mystery about why Trump is losing in poll after poll after poll: Most voters simply do not like him.

“Simply put, he remains unpopular,” Enten writes. “His net approval rating (approval – disapproval) in the ABC News/Washington Post poll was -8 points. That’s very close to the average of polls, which has it at about -10 points. At no point during the past three years has Trump ever had a positive net approval rating.”

From a historical perspective, Enten notes that “the only other two presidents to have a net approval rating this low at this point in the campaign were Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1992” — both of whom lost.

Read the whole analysis here.