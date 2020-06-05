‘No president is a dictator’: John Kelly backs Mattis’s take on Trump — and says we need leaders with ‘ethics’

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff on Friday spoke out in defense of former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis’s scathing assessment of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Kelly said that “I agree” with what Mattis said about how dangerous it is for the president to propose using the American military against American citizens who are protesting against police brutality.
“The idea you would unleash American active duty folks unless it’s an extreme situation… the troops hate it,” Kelly said. “They don’t see it as their jobs. They don’t want to be used in that way.”
Kelly also added that it’s important that the president not override state and local officials who do not want to have the military patrolling their streets.
“The separation of powers is very very important,” he said. “No president ever is a dictator or a king.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly suggested that Americans need to do a better job of picking their leaders.
“I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” he said. “What is their character like. What are their ethics. Are they willing… to represent all of their constituents, not just the base.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.