Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No president is a dictator’: John Kelly backs Mattis’s take on Trump — and says we need leaders with ‘ethics’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff on Friday spoke out in defense of former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis’s scathing assessment of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Kelly said that “I agree” with what Mattis said about how dangerous it is for the president to propose using the American military against American citizens who are protesting against police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea you would unleash American active duty folks unless it’s an extreme situation… the troops hate it,” Kelly said. “They don’t see it as their jobs. They don’t want to be used in that way.”

Kelly also added that it’s important that the president not override state and local officials who do not want to have the military patrolling their streets.

“The separation of powers is very very important,” he said. “No president ever is a dictator or a king.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly suggested that Americans need to do a better job of picking their leaders.

“I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” he said. “What is their character like. What are their ethics. Are they willing… to represent all of their constituents, not just the base.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A black PBS journalist just burst Trump’s bubble after he boasted of racial progress — and he rudely dismissed her

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

At a press statement on Friday, President Donald Trump bragged that the United States would soon have “the strongest economy in the world” — only to be challenged by PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor when the journalist cited actual economic figures.

The press conference came at a time when the U.S. is being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment as well as large protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Despite all that, Trump’s tone was strident rather than empathetic as he bragged, “What’s happened to our country, and what you now see…. is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian-American, for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything. Because our economy is so strong…. We’re going to have the strongest economy in the world. We’re almost there now.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black man finds racist graffiti on his garage after emerging from house for the first time after recovering from coronavirus

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

After leaving his house for the first time in three months after recovering from a bout with coronavirus, a 74-year-old Washington man became the victim of a hate crime, Q13 Fox reports.

Walking out of his house for the first time on Tuesday morning, Robert Batie found his house vandalized by racist slurs.

“I’m 74 years old, I shouldn’t have to deal with this, so how do you describe how you feel when you come out of the bedroom and you’ve kicked the virus and you’re thankful that way, and you’re trying to mow the lawn and you see this?” he said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

#BabyGate trends as Trump’s White House border fence gets a hilarious new nickname

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has now overseen the construction of a perimeter fence around the White House that is nearly two miles in length -- and it's already getting mocked relentlessly on social media.

As construction of the perimeter fence continued on Friday, many Twitter users said it reminded them of a baby gate that new parents use to keep their infants from crawling into potentially dangerous areas.

"Aww isn’t this cute!" Twitter user @H0telr0meo wrote in one widely shared tweet. "Little #BunkerBoy now has his own #BabyGate."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image