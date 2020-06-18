‘Nobody had ever heard of it’: Trump says he’s responsible for making ‘Juneteenth very famous’
President Donald Trump this week took credit for making Juneteenth “very famous.”
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that a black Secret Service agent first told him the meaning of Juneteenth, which is an annual celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
After being criticized for scheduling a rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, he eventually agreed to hold the event one day later.
“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”
