‘Nobody had ever heard of it’: Trump says he’s responsible for making ‘Juneteenth very famous’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump this week took credit for making Juneteenth “very famous.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that a black Secret Service agent first told him the meaning of Juneteenth, which is an annual celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

After being criticized for scheduling a rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, he eventually agreed to hold the event one day later.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”


2020 Election

GOP strategists go on profane rants about Trump’s campaign as they panic about 2020 ‘wipeout’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Several anonymous Republican strategists who spoke with Vice News this week spoke in dire and profane terms about President Donald Trump's prospects for winning the 2020 election.

All the strategists interviewed by Vice said that they've been seeing Trump's approval numbers plunge in states across the country, which they warned would lead to a massive defeat this fall unless things started changing drastically.

Attorney for ex-cop involved in Rayshard Brooks killing lashes out at Fulton district attorney on MSNBC

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan appeared with his lawyer on MSNBC to discuss the charges against him in wake of the slaying against Rayshard Brooks after he fell asleep in a Wendy's parking lot.

Brooks is charged with not rendering aid to Mr. Brooks after he was shot, while other officers were not charged. Brosnan's lawyer said that no one should be charged because he did begin rendering aid two minutes after the shooting.

Brosnan also said that he thought Mr. Brooks just "needed my help," and that was his attempt when he first arrived at the scene.

When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a press conference this week he said that Brosnan was a state's witness against his colleague who was charged with shooting Mr. Brooks. Brosnan's lawyer said it wasn't the case and that he isn't a witness for either side.

Trump wants to find and prosecute person who leaked that he hid in a bunker during protests: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is "consumed" by leaks coming from the White House as aides worry his "incendiary behavior" could sink his re-election hopes, according to The New York Times.

Trump has obsessed over media reports that he was rushed to the White House bunker with his family during a protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody. He has gone as far as "demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible" for leaking the incident to the press, according to the report.

